Zeke Upshaw (1991 – 2018), played with Grand Rapids in the NBA G League

Died two days after collapsing on court during a game

Zeke Upshaw, a forward with the Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA G League, has died at the age of 26, according to multiple news sources.

Upshaw died at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, two days after collapsing on court during a game against the Long Island Nets.

His mother, Jewel Upshaw, tweeted that her son died Monday morning. She continued, "To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time."

The Chicago native played college basketball at Illinois State and Hofstra. He was in his second season with the Drive in the NBA G League, the official minor league of the NBA. The Drive are affiliated with the NBA’s Detroit Pistons.

The Drive released a statement about Upshaw:

"The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke’s family and friends during this difficult time."

We invite you to share condolences for Zeke Upshaw in his Guest Book.