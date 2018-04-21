Born April 21

Anthony Quinn considered becoming a priest, boxed professionally, and studied architecture under Frank Lloyd Wright, but movie fans are grateful that he finally settled on acting as a career. He rose to great cinematic heights, winning two Academy awards, for "Lust for Life" and "Viva Zapata!" He thus became the first Mexican-American actor to win an Oscar. He was also a painter, whose work has been exhibited around the world, and the author of two memoirs. We remember Quinn's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including the iconic Prince.

1963: Ken Caminiti, U.S. Major League Baseball player who was the National League MVP in 1996, when he was with the San Diego Padres, is born in Hanford, California.

Caminiti returned to baseball in 2004 as a spring training instructor with San Diego. "When I saw him in spring training, he didn't look good," general manager Kevin Towers said. "I'm not surprised. The best way to describe him is that he was a warrior in every sense of the word. I can't tell you how many times I remember him hobbling into the manager's office, barely able to walk, and saying, 'Put me in the lineup.'" Read more

1948: Paul Davis, U.S. singer-songwriter known best for his hits "I Go Crazy" and "'65 Love Affair," is born in Meridian, Mississippi.

1924: Ira Louvin, U.S. singer-songwriter who performed with his brother, Charlie, as the Louvin Brothers, is born in Section, Alabama.

Their tempestuous relationship as brothers and as bandmates – and Ira's occasional bad behavior – brought their partnership to an end in 1963, when Charlie started a solo career. But the songs they created together tell a story of collaboration. Their tight harmonies are distinctive, and their instruments weave perfect accompaniments. Many fans of classic country music know it just doesn't get any better than the Louvin Brothers. Read more

1915: Anthony Quinn, Mexican-American actor whose notable movies include "Zorba the Greek" and "The Guns of Navarone," is born in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Beginning in 1953, Quinn starred in a number of Italian films. The best was undoubtedly Federico Fellini's "La Strada." It's the story of a simple woman named Gelsomina who is sold to abusive circus strongman Zampano, played by Quinn. In other hands, the brutish Zampano may have been an utterly unsympathetic character, but Quinn's deceptively sophisticated performance brought the character a measure of humanity. The film won the first Oscar ever given for best foreign language film, along with more than 50 other international awards. Read more

1911: Ivan Combe, U.S. inventor who created the acne medication Clearasil and the Odor Eaters shoe insoles, is born in Fremont, Iowa.

1907: Wade Mainer, U.S. singer and banjo player with the Sons of the Mountaineers, who contributed to the development of bluegrass music, is born in Buncombe County, North Carolina.

1870: Edwin S. Porter, U.S. film pioneer who directed early movies including "Life of an American Fireman" and "The Great Train Robbery," is born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania.

1838: John Muir, Scottish-American conservationist who founded the Sierra Club, is born in Dunbar, Scotland.

1816: Charlotte Brontë, English author well-known for her classic novel "Jane Eyre," is born in Thornton, England.

Jane's story resonates with audiences long after its original publication – we cringe at the way the young orphan is treated by relatives and teachers; we worry with Jane about the mysterious events at Mr. Rochester's home; we sigh happily when Jane and Rochester are able to be together at last. We love Jane Eyre for her independence, her passion, and her ability to understand and forgive others. Read more

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including the iconic Prince.