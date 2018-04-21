Died April 21

When superstar Prince died at 57, it seemed as if the whole world came together to reach out and share their sorrow. The legend combined rock, funk, and soul along with his amazing guitar skills to become one of the most electrifying live performers ever. His album and movie "Purple Rain" will certainly be shared for generations to come. We remember Prince's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including actor Anthony Quinn.

2016: Prince, U.S. multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and music superstar who was one of the top-selling artists of all time, is born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Prince won seven Grammy awards as well as a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. Songs including "When Doves Cry," "Raspberry Beret," and "Kiss" soared to popularity and became pop-culture staples, widely known by fans of all genres of music. Read more

2016: Lonnie Mack, U.S. rock, blues and country singer and guitarist who influenced Keith Richards and Stevie Ray Vaughan, dies at 74.

2015: Betsy von Furstenberg, U.S. actress and baroness who appeared on "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," dies at 83.

2013: Chrissy Amphlett, Australian singer who was the lead singer for the rock group Divinyls that had a hit song with "I Touch Myself," dies of breast cancer at 53.

Amphlett met musician Mark McEntee at a concert at the Sydney Opera House in 1980, and the pair formed the Divinyls. The band released six albums between 1982 and 1996, peaking in 1991 with the success of the single "I Touch Myself," which reached No. 1 in Australia, No. 4 in the United States, and No. 10 in Britain. Read more

2012: Charles Colson, U.S. politician who served as special counsel to President Richard M. Nixon during the Watergate scandal and founded a prison fellowship ministry, dies at 80.

Colson once famously said he'd walk over his grandmother to get the president elected to a second term. In 1972, The Washington Post called him "one of the most powerful presidential aides, variously described as a troubleshooter and as a 'master of dirty tricks.'" Read more

2010: Juan Antonio Samaranch, Spanish administrator who served as president of the International Olympic Committee from 1980 until 2001, dies at 89.

Samaranch, a courtly former diplomat who served as Spanish ambassador in Moscow, led the IOC from 1980 to 2001. He was considered one of the defining presidents for building the IOC into a powerful global organization and firmly establishing the Olympics as a world force. Read more

2008: Al Wilson, U.S. soul singer who had a million-selling hit with "Show and Tell," dies at 68.

2003: Nina Simone, U.S. singer and civil rights activist who won a Grammy Hall of Fame Award for her career achievements, dies at 70.

Simone's voice was like no other. Her rich, low tenor was rare among women – we usually expect high and light tones from female singers – but Simone made her low range soar. And she was more than a singer: She also was a classically trained pianist, using both skills in her marvelous recordings. Read more

2000: Neal Mathews Jr., U.S. singer who was a member of the well-known country group the Jordanaires, the backing band for Elvis Presley, dies at 70.

1999: Buddy Rogers, U.S. jazz trombonist and actor who starred opposite Clara Bow in "Wings," dies at 94.

1996: Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder, U.S. sports commentator who was well-known for his appearances on the CBS show "The NFL Today," dies at 77.

1989: James Kirkwood Jr., U.S. playwright and actor who co-wrote the book for the Broadway hit "A Chorus Line," dies at 64.

1983: Walter Slezak, Austrian character actor who appeared in Alfred Hitchcock's "Lifeboat" as well as in the movie "Bedtime for Bonzo," dies at 80.

1982: Joe Sawyer, Canadian actor who played Sergeant Biff O'Hara on the TV series "Rin Tin Tin," dies at 75.

1978: Sandy Denny, English musician known best as the lead singer of the folk rock band Fairport Convention, dies at 31.

In addition to her many albums and singles, Denny holds a unique distinction: She was the only guest vocalist ever to sing on a Led Zeppelin studio album. Her duet with Robert Plant in "The Battle of Evermore" is as ethereally beautiful as her solo work. Read more

1977: Gummo Marx, U.S. actor and theatrical agent who represented his brother Groucho Marx, dies at 83.

1971: Edmund Lowe, U.S. actor who appeared in more than 100 movies including "What Price Glory?", dies at 81.

1956: Charles MacArthur, U.S. screenwriter who co-wrote the movie "Wuthering Heights," dies at 60.

1918: Manfred von Richthofen, German fighter pilot who was known as the Red Baron and was considered the top ace of World War I, dies when his plane is shot down in France at 25.

1910: Samuel Clemens, U.S. author known by his pen name Mark Twain and whose classic books include "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," dies at 74.

Twain is remembered best as the author of "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," but he also made a name for himself as the pre-eminent speaker and humorist of his time. His essays, speeches, and personal letters are full of his unique wit, providing readers with laughter and thought-provoking quotes that continue to stand the test of time. Read more

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including actor Anthony Quinn.