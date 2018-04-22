Born April 22

Superstar Glen Campbell charted 80 hit songs in a career that lasted more than half a century. His best-known songs included "Galveston," "Wichita Lineman," "Southern Nights," and "Rhinestone Cowboy." All were No. 1 hits on the country music charts with massive crossover success in the pop music world. We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1963: Brooke McCarter, U.S. actor and model known best for his role in the movie "The Lost Boys," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1944: Steve Fossett, U.S. businessman and adventurer who was the first person to make a nonstop solo flight around the world in a balloon, is born in Jackson, Tennessee.

While flight records brought him his greatest fame, Fossett, who was paunchy for most of his life, also climbed some of the world's best-known peaks, including the Matterhorn in Switzerland and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. (Everest did elude him.) With top-notch endurance and concentration, he swam the English Channel and completed the Boston Marathon, the Ironman Triathlon, the Iditarod dog sled race, and, as part of a team, the 24 Hours of Le Mans car race. Read more

1939: Jason Miller, U.S. actor and playwright known best for playing Father Damien Karras in "The Exorcist," is born in Queens, New York.

1937: Jack Nitzsche, U.S. musician and songwriter who won an Oscar in 1983 for co-writing "Up Where We Belong" from "An Officer and a Gentleman," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1936: Glen Campbell, the music superstar known for many hit songs including "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Galveston," is born in Billstown, Arkansas.

1923: Aaron Spelling, U.S. producer whose well-known TV shows included "Charlie's Angels," "The Mod Squad," and "Beverly Hills 90210," is born in Dallas, Texas.

For four decades, the name Aaron Spelling and television went hand in hand. He produced so many TV favorites – out of more than 200 series and specials in total – that we couldn't even begin to list them. And even harder than listing them all would be choosing one favorite. How would we ever pick just one great Spelling show? Read more

1923: Bettie Page, U.S. model known as the Queen of Pinups, is born in Nashville, Tennessee.

1922: Charles Mingus, U.S. jazz double bassist, composer, and orchestra leader, is born in Nogales, Arizona.

He left behind a discography filled with inspiring (albeit sometimes freaky) compositions, ramrod bass solos, anger, joy, madness, humor, and a whole bunch of young acolytes; Avishai Cohen, Carlos Henriquez, Dwayne Burno, Ugonna Okegwo, and Eric Revis are among this generation's bassists who have clearly transcribed a Mingus solo or two. Read more

1906: Eddie Albert, U.S. actor known best for his starring role on "Green Acres," is born in Rock Island, Illinois.

Just as important to Albert as his acting career was his activism. He was committed to fighting for social causes like Meals for Millions and the World Hunger Conference. And perhaps even dearer to his heart was the environment: He supported organic gardening and fought agricultural and industrial pollution; he founded the Eddie Albert World Trees Foundation; he chaired the Boy Scouts of America's conservation program; and he co-founded the global environmental awareness celebration, Earth Day. Read more

1904: J. Robert Oppenheimer, U.S. physicist who was among the group of scientists who developed the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project, is born in New York, New York.

1899: Vladimir Nabokov, Russian novelist whose "Lolita" is widely considered one of the classics of the 20th century, is born in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

1884: Otto Rank, Austrian psychologist who was one of the early psychoanalysts along with his close colleague, Sigmund Freud, is born in Vienna, Austria.

1724: Immanuel Kant, German philosopher who is one of the best-known figures of modern philosophy, is born in Königsberg, Prussia.

1707: Henry Fielding, English novelist and playwright known best for his novel "Tom Jones," is born in Sharpham, England.

