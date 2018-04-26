Born April 26

Fanny Blankers-Koen was known as the Flying Housewife, a superstar of women's athletics at a time when there were few female athletes at all. Even fewer were married with children, as Blankers-Koen was when she won four gold medals in track and field events at the 1948 Olympic Games. Her victories blazed a trail for women in generations to come, and she was named Female Athlete of the Century by the International Association of Athletics Federations. We remember Blankers-Koen's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including sitcom legend Lucille Ball.

1947: Warren Clarke, English actor who played Dim in Stanley Kubrick's "A Clockwork Orange," is born in Oldham, England.

Clarke had a long, varied career, performing on the popular British soap "Coronation Street" in the late 1960s and as an ultraviolent "droog" in Stanley Kubrick's provocative "A Clockwork Orange." He was prominent on television for many years as gruff Detective Superintendent Andy Dalziel on the "Dalziel and Pascoe" series that ran for 12 years. Read more

1944: Cuba Gooding, Sr., lead singer of the 1970's soul group the Main Ingredient that had the hit song "Everybody Plays the Fool," and the father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr., is born in New York, New York.

1931: Bernie Brillstein, U.S. film and television producer who produced shows including "Hee Haw," "The Muppet Show," and "Saturday Night Live," is born in Manhattan, New York.

As a manager and talent agent, Brillstein helped guide the careers of John Belushi and Jim Henson, and as a producer, he helped bring "Saturday Night Live" and "The Sopranos" to television. Brillstein founded the influential management and production company Brillstein-Grey Entertainment with partner Brad Grey in 1991. Read more

1927: Harry Gallatin, U.S. NBA Hall of Famer who played for the New York Knicks and was a seven-time All-Star, is born in Roxana, Illinois.

1918: Fanny Blankers-Koen, Dutch runner who won four gold medals at the 1948 Olympic Games, is born in Lage Vuursche, Netherlands.

According to her obituary in The New York Times, Blankers-Koen carried her two children to her workouts in a bicycle basket, and trained just two hours a day, twice a week. "I got very many bad letters, people writing that I must stay home with my children and that I should not be allowed to run on a track with – how do you say it? – short trousers," she told the Times in 1982. "But I was a good mother. I had no time for much besides my house chores and training, and when I went shopping it was only to buy food for the family and never to buy dresses." Read more

1918: Stafford Repp, U.S. actor known best for playing Police Chief Clancy O'Hara on the 1960s "Batman" TV show, is born in San Francisco, California.

1916: George Tuska, U.S. illustrator who worked on comic book series including "Iron Man" and "Captain America," is born in Hartford, Connecticut.

1914: Bernard Malamud, U.S. author who wrote "The Natural," which was adapted into a movie starring Robert Redford, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1889: Anita Loos, U.S. novelist and screenwriter known best for her novel "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," is born in Sisson, California.

In addition to penning film scenarios, she became sought-after for her ability to craft intertitles – cards of text that would appear between filmed action on screen. Griffith asked her to write them for his "Birth of a Nation" apologia "Intolerance." Douglas Fairbanks – whose career her comedies helped launch – liked her intertitles so much he insisted she alone write them for all his silent films. One of her more clever came with the intertitle introduction of a character called Count Xxerkzsxxv. "To those of you who read titles aloud," Loos wrote, "you can't pronounce the Count's name. You can only think it." Read more

1886: Ma Rainey, U.S. blues singer who was known as the Mother of the Blues and was the first to record "See See Rider," is born in Columbus, Georgia.

1822: Frederick Law Olmsted, U.S. landscape architect who co-designed New York City's Central Park, is born in Hartford, Connecticut.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including sitcom legend Lucille Ball.