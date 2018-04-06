Born April 6

Merle Haggard received many honors for his illustrious career including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and his music continues to influence musicians today. Haggard was one of the originators of the Bakersfield sound with Buck Owens and he became one of the icons of outlaw country along with Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. Their music was known for an organic rough edged sound in contrast to the polished Nashville sound. Haggard's best known songs include "Okie From Muskogee" and "Sing Me Back Home." We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1938: Paul Daniels, British musician who had his own TV show on the BBC, is born in Yorkshire, England.

1937: Merle Haggard, U.S. country music legend whose hit songs include "Okie From Muskogee," is born in Oildale, California.

Haggard was one of the greats of outlaw country, the rough-and-ready genre spawned in opposition to the smooth "Nashville sound" that dominated country music in the 1950s and '60s. Read more

1931: Ivan Dixon, U.S. actor known best for his role on "Hogan's Heroes," is born in New York, New York.

During Dixon's "Hogan's Heroes" days, he was one of only a few African-American men on television. (Bill Cosby was another.) While he reportedly left the show because he felt he was underutilized, and he considered other acting roles more definitive of his career, he didn't mind being recognized for the role of Kinchloe, his daughter, Nomathande Dixon, told The Associated Press after his death. "It was a pivotal role as well, because there were not as many blacks in TV series at that time," she said. "He did have some personal issues with that role, but it also launched him into directing." Read more

1928: Joi Lansing, U.S. actress who had notable roles on "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "Touch of Evil," is born in Salt Lake City, Utah.

1926: Gil Kane, Latvian-American comic book artist who co-created the Green Lantern and the Atom, is born in Riga, Latvia.

1926: Sergio Franchi, Italian-American singer known for his operatic pop music, who was a popular headliner in Las Vegas, is born in Codogno, Italy.

1917: Leonora Carrington, English-Mexican artist who was one of the last surviving surrealist painters, is born in Clayton-le-Woods, England.

Carrington was known for her haunting, dreamlike works that often focused on strange ritual-like scenes with birds, cats, unicorn-like creatures and other animals as onlookers or seeming participants. Once the lover of German artist Max Ernst, Carrington was also part of a famous wave of artistic and political emigres who arrived in Mexico in the 1930s and '40s. In the male-dominated realm of surrealism, she was a member of a rare trio of Mexico-based female surrealists along with Frida Kahlo and Remedios Varo. Read more

1916: Phil Leeds, U.S. character actor whose movies include "Ghost" and "Rosemary's Baby," is born in New York, New York.

1903: Mickey Cochrane, U.S. baseball player with the Philadelphia Athletics and Detroit Tigers, who is considered one of the best catchers in baseball history, is born in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

1483: Raphael, Italian painter considered one of the great masters of the Renaissance, is born in Urbino, Italy.

