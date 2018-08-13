Born August 13

Alfred Hitchcock directed more than 50 feature films throughout his storied career. His films were groundbreaking, including classics like "Psycho," "North by Northwest," "Vertigo," and dozens more. He used the camera in new and exciting ways, forcing audiences into the role of voyeur, and the inclusion of elements of psychoanalysis added a depth to his work rarely seen in film at the time. Hitchcock is widely regarded today as a master of suspense and terror, leading to certain expectations of his films from audiences, or as Hitchcock himself said, "If I made Cinderella, the audience would immediately be looking for a body in the coach." We remember Hitchcock's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1952: Herb Ritts, U.S. fashion photographer who also directed music videos for musicians including Michael Jackson, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1951: Dan Fogelberg, U.S. singer-songwriter whose hits include "Leader of the Band" and "Same Old Lang Syne," is born in Peoria, Illinois.

He dominated the Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts in 1980 with the tender love song "Longer," but it wasn't just romantic relationships that inspired Fogelberg. His hit from the following year, "Leader of the Band," was written about his father, a musician and high school band director. Fogelberg's father died just months after the single was released. Read more

1930: Don Ho, U.S. singer known best for his song "Tiny Bubbles," is born in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Don Ho's was the classic American success story. And Ho himself was the classic All-American guy: football player and Air Force veteran who married his high school sweetheart, got his college degree, and then helped his parents run the family business before finding showbiz success. Not unlike another Hawaiian we know who's recently achieved some success in the political arena. Don Ho and Barack Obama may not have much more than Hawaii in common, but in their own unique ways, these Hawaiians represent America. Read more

1929: Pat Harrington Jr., U.S. actor known best for his role as Schneider on the sitcom "One Day at a Time," is born in New York, New York.

As the building superintendent, Schneider was handy with a hammer and nails, but he fancied himself a ladies man and an advice guru, offering tips to the tenants. None was too keen on taking his advice, and his advances toward his female neighbors were rebuffed, too. Harrington played the character with funny smarminess, and his performance made him a star. Read more

1926: Fidel Castro, the longtime Communist leader of Cuba, is born in Biran, Cuba.

1919: Rex Humbard, U.S. televangelist who hosted the TV show "Cathedral of Tomorrow," is born in Little Rock, Arkansas.

His Sunday services were televised by 1953. He began with a renovated theater and eventually built the $4 million domed, 5,000-seat nondenominational Cathedral of Tomorrow, which included velvet drapes, a hydraulic stage, and a cross covered with thousands of red, white, and blue light bulbs. His ministry eventually expanded to include a Mackinaw, Michigan, campus used for religious education and a 23-story Akron office tower. Read more

1912: Ben Hogan, U.S. golfer who won nine major championships in a distinguished career, is born in Stephenville, Texas.

1899: Alfred Hitchcock, English film director famous for movies including "Psycho" and "Strangers on a Train," is born in London, England.

If you're a fan, you probably know that Hitchcock made cameos in the majority of his films. In "Lifeboat," he appears in a newspaper photograph; he carries a double bass in "Strangers on a Train;" he mails a letter in "Suspicion;" and he shows up in a class reunion photo in "Dial M for Murder." The trend began with Hitchcock filling in for obscure extras, but as fans caught on and became delighted with his appearances, he made them more prominent – and he also began to place them early in the film, often within the first few minutes, to prevent moviegoers from watching so avidly for his cameo that they forgot to pay attention to the plot. Read more

1895: Bert Lahr, U.S. actor known best for playing the Cowardly Lion in "The Wizard of Oz," is born in New York, New York.

1860: Annie Oakley, U.S. target shooter who was a star of "Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show," is born near Woodland, Ohio.

