Born December 29

1957: Brad Grey, Emmy Award-winning producer of "The Sopranos, is born in New York, New York.

1947: Cozy Powell, English rock drummer who was associated with bands including the Jeff Beck Group, Rainbow, Whitesnake, and Black Sabbath, is born in Cirencester, England.

1943: Bill Aucoin, U.S. band manager known best for his work with the band Kiss, is born in Ayer, Massachusetts.

1942: Rick Danko, Canadian musician who was a member of the Band, is born in Green's Corners, Ontario.

1936: Mary Tyler Moore, legendary star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

Moore was one of the most popular TV stars of the 1960s and '70s, thanks to the two hit series that featured her in prominent roles. "The Dick Van Dyke Show" was the first, the show that made her America's sweetheart. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" debuted in 1970, pitched to CBS by Moore and her then-husband, producer Grant Tinker. The popular show focused on Moore's character, Mary Richards, a young single woman working as an associate producer for a TV news program. Just that premise alone was groundbreaking – unmarried career women had rarely been seen on television, and never as a show's lead character.

1936: Ray Nitschke, U.S. football player who was a middle linebacker for the Green Bay Packers from 1958 to 1972, is born in Elmwood Park, Illinois.

1934: Ed Flanders, U.S. actor who played Dr. Donald Westphall in "St. Elsewhere," is born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

1923: Dina Merrill, the socialite daughter of a Post Cereals heiress who became a popular film actress in the late 1950s and 1960s, is born in New York, New York.

1921: Robert C. Baker, U.S. inventor who created the chicken nugget and other poultry-related items, is born in Lansing, New York.

1920: Viveca Lindfors, Swedish actress whose films include "An Affair of the Skin," "The Sure Thing," and "Stargate," is born in Uppsala, Sweden.

1917: Tom Bradley, U.S. politician who was the longest-serving mayor of Los Angeles, as well as the city's only African-American mayor to date, is born in Calvert, Texas.

During his 20 years in office, Bradley helped turn Los Angeles into a global metropolis with downtown skyscrapers, a multiracial city workforce, a more accountable police department, and booming trade with the Far East. Bradley was a former track star, so perhaps it's not surprising he said his proudest achievement was bringing the Olympics to Los Angeles in 1984. Tall and serious of demeanor, he was a dominating presence at city hall, and the sheer force of his persona plus the strength and unity of his coalition turned a traditionally weak mayor's office into the center of the action. His 16-hour days were legendary, and his command of the details of city policy known to all. Read more

1881: Jess Willard, U.S. boxer known as the Pottawatomie Giant, who became world heavyweight boxing champion after knocking out Jack Johnson in 1915, is born in Pottawatomie County, Kansas.

1876: Pablo Casals, Spaniard considered one of the greatest cellists of all time, who is known for his recordings of the Bach Cello Suites, is born in El Vendrell, Spain.

1800: Charles Goodyear, U.S. chemist and manufacturing engineer who invented and patented a process for vulcanizing rubber, is born in New Haven, Connecticut.

1721: Madame de Pompadour, French member of the royal court who was politically influential and became the namesake of the pompadour hairstyle, is born in Paris, France.

