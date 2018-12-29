Died December 29

Freddie Hubbard was a highly influential jazz trumpeter. He was known best for playing in the bebop, hard-, and post-bop styles. His unmistakable tone was heard on some of the most important albums of the 1960s, working with greats including Eric Dolphy and Herbie Hancock. We remember Hubbard's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including TV legend Mary Tyler Moore.

2010: Bill Erwin, U.S. character actor who appeared on television shows including "Seinfeld" and "I Love Lucy," dies at 96.

Erwin's Hollywood career dates back to 1941, when he appeared in the movie "You're in the Army Now." His scores of credits include roles on "The Twilight Zone," "Gunsmoke," "Perry Mason," "The Golden Girls," "Growing Pains," "Wagon Train," "The Rifleman," "The Jeff Foxworthy Show," "Who's the Boss?", and "My Name Is Earl," according to his obituary by The Associated Press. But his grumpy old man character Sid Fields on "Seinfeld," which got him an Emmy nomination in 1993, is perhaps his most memorable role. Read more

2008: Freddie Hubbard, influential U.S. jazz trumpet player, dies of complications of a heart attack at 70.

Hubbard was an ardent supporter of the Jazz Foundation of America. The organization helps lift up jazz and blues musicians in need, providing them with emergency funds for expenses – health care, daily living, whatever is needed – as well as connecting them with performance opportunities. In a profession where passion and skill don't always pay the bills, it's a hugely important organization. Hubbard himself turned to them when he had congestive heart failure and couldn't work. Read more

2009: Steve Williams, U.S. professional wrestler known by his ring name, Dr. Death, dies of cancer at 49.

2004: Julius Axelrod, U.S. biochemist who was the recipient of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine in 1970, dies at 92.

2003: Earl Hindman, U.S. actor known best for his role as the kindly unseen neighbor Wilson W. Wilson Jr. on the TV sitcom "Home Improvement," dies of lung cancer at 61.

1998: Jean-Claude Forest, French writer and illustrator of comics who created the sultry science fiction cartoon character Barbarella, dies of a respiratory illness at 68.

1994: Frank Thring, Australian character actor who appeared in "El Cid" and "Ben-Hur," dies at 68.

1992: Vivienne Segal, U.S. musical-comedy actress known best for her work on Broadway as Vera Simpson in "Pal Joey," dies of heart failure at 95.

1984: Leo Robin, U.S. songwriter who won an Oscar in 1938 for co-writing the song "Thanks for the Memory," dies of heart failure at 84.

1980: Tim Hardin, U.S. folk singer who wrote "If I Were a Carpenter," dies of a heroin overdose at 39.

1976: Ivo Van Damme, Belgian track athlete who won two Olympic silver medals, dies in a car accident at 22.

1975: Euell Gibbons, U.S. outdoorsman, author, and popular proponent of natural diets, dies at 64.

1958: Doris Humphrey, U.S. dancer, choreographer, and a pioneer of modern dance, dies at 63.

1953: Violet MacMillan, U.S. actress in silent films and on Broadway, dies at 66.

1890: Big Foot, American Indian Miniconjou Lakota chief also known as Spotted Elk, dies in the Wounded Knee Massacre at 64.

