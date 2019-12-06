Born December 6

Randy Rhoads was a co-founder of the band Quiet Riot when he was a teenager. After leaving Quiet Riot, he became the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne's band. A student of classical guitar, Rhoads combined that influence with his heavy metal style, paving the way for neoclassical metal guitar. We remember Rhoads' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including rock icon Roy Orbison.

1971: Ryan White, U.S. teenager who was a prominent figure for AIDS awareness after he was expelled from middle school when he became infected with the human immunodeficiency virus through a blood transfusion, is born in Kokomo, Indiana.

When W hite was infected with HIV from a contaminated blood treatment in 1984, AIDS was still a new disease, not widely understood and carrying great stigma. He found himself shunned by classmates and their parents – when he was finally allowed to return to school, that is. After a prolonged absence because of his illness, White was denied readmission to school, forcing his family into a monthslong legal battle with the school board. As he discussed his story with interviewers and local coverage yielded to national attention, White became a poster boy for AIDS awareness. Read more

1956: Randy Rhoads, U.S. rock guitarist who was in Quiet Riot and later joined Ozzy Osbourne's band, is born in Santa Monica, California.

1949: Doug Marlette, Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. editorial cartoonist who created the popular comic strip "Kudzu," is born in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Marlette began drawing political cartoons for The Charlotte Observer in 1972. He won the Pulitzer in 1988 for his editorial cartooning in both Charlotte and at the Atlanta Constitution, which he had joined the year before. According to his obituary by The Associated Press, he said at the time that his biting approach could be traced in part to "a grandmother bayoneted by a guardsman during a mill strike in the Carolinas. There are some rebellious genes floating around in me." Read more

1948: Linda Creed, U.S. songwriter who co-wrote the hit songs "You Are Everything," "Break Up to Make Up," and "Greatest Love of All," which was recorded by Whitney Houston, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1943: Mike Smith, English musician who was the lead singer and keyboard player for the popular British Invasion group the Dave Clark Five, is born in Edmonton, England.

The Beatles were the best remembered. But between 1964 and 1966, one British hit followed another across the Atlantic, with bands such as the Rolling Stones and the Animals conquering America's charts. The Dave Clark Five claimed a string of U.S. Billboard hits, including "Because," "Glad All Over," and "I Like It Like That." The band made 12 appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show," a record for any British act. Read more.

1941: Wende Wagner, U.S. actress who appeared on the television shows "The Green Hornet" and "Flipper," is born in New London, Connecticut.

1928: Bobby Van, U.S. singer and actor who starred in the movies "Kiss Me, Kate" and "The Affairs of Dobie Gillis," and hosted the game show "Make Me Laugh," is born in the Bronx, New York.

1924: Wally Cox, U.S. actor who played the title character, a junior high science teacher, in the TV series "Mr. Peepers," is born in Detroit, Michigan.

1921: Otto Graham, U.S. NFL Hall of Fame quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, is born in Waukegan, Illinois.

1920: Dave Brubeck, U.S. jazz pianist and composer who was a leader in the cool jazz movement, is born in Concord, California.

Brubeck had a career that spanned almost all American jazz since World War II. He formed the Dave Brubeck Quartet in 1951 and was the first modern jazz musician to be pictured on the cover of Time magazine - Nov. 8, 1954 - and he helped define the swinging, smoky rhythms of 1950s and '60s club jazz. Read more.

1917: Irv Robbins, Canadian-born U.S. businessman who founded the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain with his brother-in-law Burt Baskin, is born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Robbins opened his first ice cream store in Glendale, California, in December 1945, following his discharge from the Army. He used $6,000 from a cashed-in insurance policy his father had given him for his bar mitzvah. ... Baskin opened his own ice cream store in neighboring Pasadena a year later. By the end of the 1940s, they had joined forces to create Baskin-Robbins. Robbins recalled they used a flip of the coin to decide which name would come first. Read more.

1913: Eleanor Holm, U.S. swimmer and actress who won a gold medal at the 1932 Olympics, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1903: Tony Lazzeri, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame second baseman for the famous New York Yankee teams of the 1920s and '30s, is born in San Francisco, California.

1900: Agnes Moorehead, U.S. actress who was well-known for playing Endora on the sitcom "Bewitched," is born in Clinton, Massachusetts.

Moorehead bewitched a generation of television viewers with her funny, haughty portrayal of magical matriarch Endora on the 1960s and '70s hit sitcom "Bewitched." Though she didn't appear in every episode, Moorehead became well-known for her role, with most fans remembering her better for the show than for anything else in her career. Read more

1898: Alfred Eisenstaedt, German photographer known best for a portrait of a sailor kissing a woman in Times Square on V-J Day, and for his many Life magazine covers, is born in Dirschau, Germany.

1896: Ira Gershwin, U.S. lyricist who collaborated with his brother, composer George Gershwin, to create memorable songs such as "I Got Rhythm" and "Embraceable You," is born in New York, New York.

While it's true that George composed an amazing array of music for orchestra, piano, and Broadway before his untimely death at 38, it's no less true that Ira was an unmatchable lyricist, both while working with his brother and on his own after George's death. When the Gershwins worked together, the music they created was award-winning and memorable: "Someone To Watch Over Me," "They Can't Take That Away From Me," the opera "Porgy and Bess" (including songs like "Summertime," "I Got Plenty o' Nuttin'," "It Ain't Necessarily So"), and many more. Read more

1887: Lynn Fontanne, English actress who was a star on the Broadway stage and who often appeared with her husband, Alfred Lunt, is born in London, England.

1886: Joyce Kilmer, U.S. poet and journalist known best for his poem "Trees," is born in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

