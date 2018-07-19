Born July 19

George McGovern left a complicated political legacy – an anti-hunger activist and champion for peace, he's more likely to be remembered for his miserably failed presidential bid in 1972, when he lost in a landslide to Richard Nixon. It was a loss that reverberated in the Democratic Party for years to come, but it's not the sum of McGovern's accomplishments. He was the first director of John F. Kennedy's Food for Peace program, working to eliminate world hunger, and he represented South Dakota in the U.S. Senate for 18 years. After his Senate career ended, he continued in his quest to end hunger, eventually winning the World Food Prize for his efforts. We remember McGovern's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1965: Stuart Scott, popular U.S. sportscaster for the cable and satellite TV channel ESPN, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

Scott joined ESPN for the 1993 launch of its ESPN2 network, hosting short sports update segments. He became a popular anchor for the nightly "SportsCenter," where he would punctuate highlights with a "Boo-ya!" or note a slick move as being "as cool as the other side of the pillow." Read more

1937: George Hamilton IV, U.S. singer whose hits include "Abilene" and "A Rose and a Baby Ruth," is born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Hamilton had been an Opry member since 1960, when he made the switch from pop music to country. He said the decision came after catching a performance of the Opry at Ryman Auditorium. Hamilton worked with producer Chet Atkins on a number of hits and scored his first country No. 1 with "Abilene" in 1963. Read more

1924: Arthur Rankin Jr., U.S. producer and director who created TV specials including "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman," is born in New York, New York.

Rankin gained fame through work with Jules Bass on such titles as "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "The Hobbit." Read more

1924: Pat Hingle, U.S. actor whose credits include "Splendor in the Grass," "Norma Rae," and "Batman," is born in Miami, Florida.

His career in movies and television spanned six decades, and he was also nominated for a Tony Award in 1958. Hingle's last movie was "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," which was released in 2006. Read more

1922: George McGovern, U.S. politician who represented South Dakota in the U.S. Senate from 1963 to 1981 and ran for president in 1972, is born in Avon, South Dakota.

A decorated World War II bomber pilot, McGovern said he learned to hate war by waging it. In his disastrous race against Nixon, he promised to end the Vietnam War and cut defense spending by billions of dollars. He helped create the Food for Peace program and spent much of his career believing the United States should be more accommodating to the former Soviet Union. Never a showman, he made his case with a style as plain as the prairies where he grew up, sounding often more like the Methodist minister he'd once studied to become than the longtime U.S. senator and three-time candidate for president he became. Read more

1907: Isabel Jewell, U.S. actress who played Emmy Slattery in "Gone With the Wind," is born in Shoshoni, Wyoming.

1883: Max Fleischer, Polish-American animator and film producer whose movies introduced characters including Betty Boop and Koko the Clown, is born in Krakow, Austria-Hungary.

1865: Charles Horace Mayo, U.S. surgeon who co-founded the Mayo Clinic, is born in Rochester, Minnesota.

1860: Lizzie Borden, U.S. woman who was acquitted in a famous trial of killing her family, is born in Fall River, Massachusetts.

1834: Edgar Degas, French painter known for his depictions of dancers, is born in Paris, France.

1814: Samuel Colt, U.S. inventor who was the first to successfully mass-produce revolvers, is born in Hartford, Connecticut.

