Born July 30

Clementa Pinckney was the beloved pastor of the historic Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. He was tragically killed June 17, 2015, in a mass shooting at the church. Pinckney became, at 23, the youngest African-American elected to the South Carolina Legislature. In 2000, he was elected to the state Senate. He became pastor of Emanuel AME Church in 2010. South Carolina Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler said about Pinckney, "What stood out more than his big frame and booming voice was his astronomical heart he had for his fellow man." Then-President Barack Obama delivered the eulogy at Pinckney's memorial. We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1981: Nicky Hayden, former MotoGP champion motorcycle racer, is born in Owensboro, Kentucky.

1973: Clementa Pinckney, U.S. minister and politician who served as a member of the South Carolina Senate and was killed in a mass shooting at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, is born in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Just one year after graduating from Allen University in 1995, Pinckney became, at 23, the youngest African-American elected to the South Carolina Legislature. In 2000, he was elected to the state Senate. He earned his master's of public administration degree from the University of South Carolina in 1999 and studied at the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. A native of Beaufort, Pinckney began preaching at age 13 and was first appointed pastor at 18. He was named pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2010, according to the state Democratic Party. Read more

1946: Neil Bonnett, U.S. race car driver who won the first NASCAR race ever held outside North America, in Melbourne, Australia, is born in Hueytown, Alabama.

1936: Ralph Taeger, U.S. actor who starred on the TV series "Hondo," dies at 78.

1928: Joe Nuxhall, U.S. professional baseball player for the Cincinnati Reds who became the team's longtime radio broadcaster, is born in Hamilton, Ohio.

Nuxhall's place in baseball lore was secured the moment he stepped onto a big-league field. With major league rosters depleted during World War II, he got a chance to pitch in relief for the Reds June 10, 1944. No one in modern baseball history has played in the majors at such a young age - 15 years, 10 months, 11 days old. He got two outs against St. Louis before losing his composure, then went eight years before pitching for the Reds again. Read more

1927: Victor Wong, U.S. character actor known for roles in movies including "Big Trouble in Little China" and "Tremors," is born in San Francisco, California.

1916: Dick Wilson, English-Canadian actor known best for playing Mr. Whipple in more than 500 commercials for Charmin toilet paper, is born in Preston, England.

As Mr. Whipple, Wilson spent 24 years, from 1965 to 1989, begging us not to squeeze the Charmin. He was also a film actor – though his parts weren't huge, he appeared in a few dozen movies. But given the fact that he made more than 500 Charmin commercials, is it any surprise we remember him best as a pitchman? Read more

1895: Wanda Hawley, U.S. film actress of the silent era who starred with Rudolph Valentino in "The Young Rajah," is born in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

1890: Casey Stengel, U.S. Major League Baseball player and manager who was the first to manage both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, is born in Kansas City, Missouri.

1863: Henry Ford, U.S. industrialist who founded the Ford Motor Co. and revolutionized assembly line production, is born in Greenfield Township, Michigan.

1818: Emily Brontë, English novelist whose only novel, "Wuthering Heights," is a widely admired classic, is born in Thornton, England.

