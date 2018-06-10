Born June 10

Judy Garland entertained the world for over 40 years with her movies and music, earning a reputation as one of the most beloved performers from Hollywood's golden age. She charmed audiences in "The Wizard of Oz," "Meet Me in St. Louis," and dozens of other films, including nine with co-star Mickey Rooney. At age 39, she became the youngest person in history to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, and she picked up additional Oscar nominations for both "A Star Is Born" and "Judgment at Nuremberg," demonstrating her incredible versatility as an actress. We remember Garland's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1928: Maurice Sendak, U.S. author and illustrator of children's books including the Caldecott Medal-winning "Where the Wild Things Are," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

"Where the Wild Things Are" was initially dismissed by critics and banned in libraries, a victim of adults who disapproved of its "wild rumpus" and scary-looking characters. Fortunately for Sendak, children don't pay much attention to book reviews. Young people adored "Where the Wild Things Are," checking it out from the libraries that did make it available, and reading and rereading it again and again. "Where the Wild Things Are" was a book written for children – and children helped make it an enduring classic. Read more

1922: Judy Garland, U.S. actress famous for starring roles in films including "The Wizard of Oz," "A Star Is Born," and "Judgment at Nuremberg," is born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

For all its glamour, Hollywood must have been a frightening place, one whose demands flamed Garland's insecurities even as its flatteries fed her ego. This may have been particularly true during the period when she made "The Wizard of Oz." Too old to be a child star, too young to be a leading lady, she got the part only when the studio couldn't secure the services of Shirley Temple. During shooting, her breasts were taped down, and she wore a corset to flatten out her curves. Read more

1915: Saul Bellow, Canadian-American author of "The Adventures of Augie March" and other award-winning novels, is born in Lachine, Quebec.

Few writers have been so honored in their time. He won three National Book awards: in 1954 for "The Adventures of Augie March," in 1965 for "Herzog," and in 1971 for "Mr. Sammler's Planet." In 1976, he won the Pulitzer Prize for "Humboldt's Gift." That same year, Bellow was awarded the Nobel Prize, cited for his "human understanding and subtle analysis of contemporary culture." In 2003, the Library of America paid the rare tribute of releasing work by a living writer, issuing a volume of Bellow's early novels. Read more

1910: Howlin' Wolf, born Chester Burnett, U.S. blues singer and guitarist who influenced rock music with classic songs like "Smokestack Lightnin'" and "Back Door Man," is born in White Station, Mississippi.

1901: Frederick Loewe, Austrian-American composer who co-wrote popular musicals including "My Fair Lady" and "Camelot," is born in Berlin, Germany.

1895: Hattie McDaniel, U.S. actress who was the first African-American to win an Academy Award, for her supporting role in "Gone With the Wind," is born in Wichita, Kansas.

Her speech was heartbreakingly emotional, as she couldn't hold back tears for long after saying, "My heart is too full to tell you just how I feel." It was a watershed moment for the movie business and for actors of color everywhere. And yet, for many fans, the true heartbreak was in the fact that McDaniel had to return to her segregated table for two after accepting the highest honor in her profession. Read more

1865: Frederick Cook, U.S. explorer who claimed to be the first to reach the North Pole, is born in Callicoon, New York.

1835: Rebecca Latimer Felton, U.S. politician who was the first woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, representing Georgia for a single day in 1922, is born in Decatur, Georgia.

