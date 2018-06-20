Born June 20

The great character actor John Mahoney entertained us for many years as the cantankerous Martin Crane on "Frasier." We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1944: Cheryl Holdridge, U.S. actress who was an original cast member of "The Mickey Mouse Club," is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

1940: John Mahoney, actor who played the down to earth Martin Crane on "Frasier" and had a strong supporting role in "Say Anything," is born in Blackpool, England.

1936: Billy Guy, U.S. singer who was a lead singer for the Coasters, is born in Itasca, Texas.

1928: Martin Landau, Oscar-winning actor known best for his role on the 1960s TV series “Mission: Impossible,” is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1928: Eric Dolphy, U.S. jazz musician known for solos on the saxophone, bass clarinet, and flute, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1925: Audie Murphy, U.S. soldier and actor who was one of the most highly decorated veterans of World War II and went on to portray himself in the movie "To Hell and Back," is born in Kingston, Texas.

Over and over, he distinguished himself on the battlefield for his bravery and selflessness, fighting despite injuries and recurring bouts of malaria, and taking out entire units of enemy soldiers almost single-handedly. He earned two Silver Stars, two Bronze Stars, three Purple Hearts, the Distinguished Service Cross, the Medal of Honor, and many more accolades. When Murphy returned to the U.S. at the end of the war, he became an instant celebrity – thanks to Life magazine's cover photo declaring him the Most Decorated Soldier – and was lured to Hollywood for a movie career. Read more

1925: Doris Hart, U.S. tennis great who won six grand slam titles, dies at 89.

1924: Chet Atkins, U.S. country music singer-songwriter who was one of the architects of the Nashville Sound, is born in Luttrell, Tennessee.

In 1955, Atkins had a hit of his own with a version of "Mister Sandman." As rock music took off and country waned, he was put in charge of RCA's country music division and began creating what was to become known as the Nashville Sound – a slicker, more pop-oriented production style that ditched the traditional fiddles and steel guitars in favor of lush string sections and multitracked vocals. Read more

1909: Errol Flynn, Australian-American actor known for his roles in swashbuckling films, is born in Hobart, Tasmania.

"Captain Blood" was a big hit critically and commercially. In addition to establishing Flynn as a swashbuckling adventure hero and the "talkie" generation's answer to silent-film star Douglas Fairbanks, the film also launched the pairing of Flynn with Olivia de Havilland. They would go on to make eight films together between 1935 and 1941, and remain one of the classic on-screen duos of golden age Hollywood. Tabloids of the time and later biographers tried to link them romantically, but de Havilland has steadfastly maintained that their relationship was strictly platonic. Not that she wasn't attracted to him – but he was married. Read more

1907: Jimmy Driftwood, born James Morris, U.S. songwriter known best for his compositions "The Battle of New Orleans" and "Tennessee Stud," is born in Timbo, Arkansas.

1905: Lillian Hellman, U.S. playwright and screenwriter whose works include "The Children's Hour" and "The Little Foxes," is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

