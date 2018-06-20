Died June 20

Prodigy was a rapper with the influential hip-hop duo Mobb Deep. We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Prodigy, rapper with the influential hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, dies at 42.

2013: Diosa Costello, Puerto Rican-born U.S. singer and actress who was called the original Latin Bombshell and was the first Latina on Broadway, starring with a young Desi Arnaz in "Too Many Girls," dies at 100.

2012: Andrew Sarris, U.S. film critic known as the longtime movie critic for the Village Voice, dies at 83.

Sarris started with the Voice in 1960 and established himself as a major voice in 1962 with the essay "Notes on the Auteur Theory," according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Acknowledging the influence of French critics and even previous American writers, Sarris argued for the primacy of directors and called the "ultimate glory" of movies "the tension between a director's personality and his material," the obituary said. Read more

2012: LeRoy Neiman, U.S. artist known for his screen prints of athletes, musicians, and sporting events, dies at 91.

Neiman was a media-savvy artist who knew how to enthrall audiences with his instant renditions of what he observed, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. In 1972, he sketched the world chess tournament between Boris Spassky and Bobby Fischer in Reykjavik, Iceland, for a live television audience. He also produced live drawings of the Olympics for TV and was the official computer artist of the Super Bowl for CBS, the obituary said. Read more

2011: Ryan Dunn, U.S. reality television personality and stunt performer known best for being part of the "Jackass" cable TV show and movie, dies at 34 in a fiery car crash.

Dunn appeared on MTV shows "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam" and the three Jackass big-screen adaptations, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He also was the star of his own MTV show, "Homewrecker," and hosted "Proving Ground" on the G4 cable network. Reacting to the death, Dunn's longtime friend and fellow "Jackass" daredevil Johnny Knoxville tweeted, "Today I lost my brother Ryan Dunn. My heart goes out to his family and his beloved Angie. RIP Ryan, I love you buddy," the obituary said. Read more

2006: Claydes Charles Smith, U.S. musician who was a co-founder of and guitarist for Kool & the Gang, dies at 57 after a long illness.

1997: Lawrence Payton, U.S. singer who was a member of the Motown vocal quartet the Four Tops, dies of liver cancer at 59.

1996: Jim Ellison, U.S. musician who was lead singer for the power pop band Material Issue, dies by suicide at 32.

1990: Ina Balin, U.S. actress who co-starred with Jerry Lewis in "The Patsy" and with John Wayne in "The Comancheros," dies of an illness related to heart disease at 52.

1984: Estelle Winwood, English actress who appeared on many television shows, including "Dennis the Menace," "The Donna Reed Show," and "Bewitched," dies in her sleep at 101.

1978: Mark Robson, Canadian-born director whose movies included "Peyton Place" and "Valley of the Dolls," dies of a heart attack at 64.

1977: Abner Biberman, U.S. actor and director who appeared in "His Girl Friday" and directed "The Virginian," "Gunsmoke," and "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea," dies at 68.

1965: Ira Louvin, U.S. singer and mandolin player who, with his brother Charlie, performed as the Louvin Brothers, pioneers in the country music genre called "close harmony," dies in a car accident at 41.

Grand Ole Opry stars of the 1950s and '60s, the Louvin Brothers were known for their distinctive "close harmony" singing, with Ira Louvin on high tenor and mandolin and his brother Charlie on lead vocals and guitar. Their tempestuous relationship as brothers and as bandmates – and Ira's occasional bad behavior – brought their partnership to an end in 1963, when Charlie started a solo career. Read more

1964: Edgar Barrier, U.S. actor who appeared with Orson Welles in "Macbeth" and "Journey Into Fear," dies of a heart attack at 57.

1960: Mahlon Hamilton, U.S. film actor who was a leading man during the silent era, dies of cancer at 80.

1947: Bugsy Siegel, U.S. gangster who was a member of the Luciano crime family and a driving force behind the development of the Las Vegas Strip, is shot to death at 41.

