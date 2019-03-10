Born March 10

Laurel Clark was one of the seven NASA astronauts who died in the space shuttle Columbia disaster. A mission specialist, Clark was performing experiments on the shuttle with gardening in space. About her roses, she said, "Life continues in lots of places – and life is a magical thing." We remember Clark's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including teen idol Corey Haim.

1961: Laurel Clark, U.S. astronaut who was a crew member of the space shuttle Columbia, is born in Ames, Iowa.

Clark joined the Navy to pay her way through medical school and began looking toward the space program as her military career drew to a close, said her father, Robert Salton. Clark joined NASA in 1996 and earned a flight assignment as a mission specialist after two years. Before Columbia's launch, Clark said her family, including son Ian, sometimes worried about her being an astronaut. "To me, there's a lot of different things that we do during life that could potentially harm us, and I choose not to stop doing those things," Clark said. "They've all come to accept that it's what I want to do." Read more

1926: Marques Haynes, U.S. member of the Harlem Globetrotters known for his amazing dribbling skills, is born in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

1920: Alfred Peet, Dutch-born U.S. businessman who founded Peet's Coffee & Tea, is born in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

1919: Marion Hutton, U.S. singer and actress who sang with the Glenn Miller Orchestra and was the older sister of actress Betty Hutton, is born in Battle Creek, Michigan.

1917: Frank Perconte, U.S. soldier who was among the World War II veterans portrayed on the HBO miniseries "Band of Brothers," is born in Joliet, Illinois.

1905: Richard Haydn, English actor who played Max Detweiler in "The Sound of Music," is born in London, England.

1903: Bix Beiderbecke, U.S. jazz pianist, cornet player, and composer who helped invent the jazz ballad, is born in Davenport, Iowa.

1891: Sam Jaffe, U.S. actor who appeared in classic movies including "Ben-Hur" and "The Asphalt Jungle," is born in New York, New York.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including teen idol Corey Haim.