Born March 13

Journalist and model Peaches Geldof was the daughter of Live Aid founder Bob Geldof and TV presenter Paula Yates. Her journalism career began early – by age 14, she was writing a weekly column for The Daily Telegraph, and further writing opportunities soon arose for Elle Girl and The Guardian. She was a British fashion icon who modeled on the catwalk and in advertising. We remember Geldof's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1989: Peaches Geldof, English journalist and model, is born in London, England.

It was not easy being the daughter of a famous, wealthy father, and Peaches struggled with a turbulent social life. In 2010, she was dropped from a lingerie modeling contract after photographs showing her topless and allegations that she used drugs surfaced. She was well-known among London's young hip crowd, seen frequently at movie premieres, hot clubs and exclusive concerts. Read more

1960: Joe Ranft, U.S. screenwriter, animator and voice actor who co-wrote the screenplay for "Toy Story" and co-directed "Cars," is born in Pasadena, California.

1955: Glenne Headly, the actress who was known best for roles in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Dick Tracy,” is born in New London, Connecticut.

1953: Deborah Raffin, U.S. actress who starred in the movie "The Dove" with Gregory Peck and in "Foul Play" with Chevy Chase, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1950: Charles Krauthammer, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post and conservative pundit on Fox News, is born in New York, New York.

1942: Scatman John, born John Paul Larkin, U.S. singer known for the songs "Scatman (Ski Ba Bop Ba Dop Bop)" and "Scatman's World," is born in El Monte, California.

1938: Erma Franklin, U.S. gospel and R&B singer who was Grammy-nominated for "Piece of My Heart" a year before Janis Joplin had a hit with her cover of the song, is born in Shelby, Mississippi.

1929: Bunny Yeager, U.S. photographer and pinup model known for her photos of Bettie Page and her centerfolds for Playboy magazine, is born in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.

Yeager's legacy is her cultural impact, from pinup photography and fashion, helping to popularize the bikini, and influencing other artists such as Cindy Sherman, who read Yeager's guides on photographing nudes and making self-portraits, said her agent, Ed Christin. "Anyone in Miami in the 1950s who wanted a bikini would come to her, and she'd make one," he said. Yeager became famous for making everyday women, from stay-at-home mothers to airline attendants, feel comfortable enough to bare it all. Read more

1929: Peter Breck, U.S. actor known for TV roles on "Maverick" and "The Big Valley," is born in Rochester, New York.

A native of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Breck was also a regular on the TV Westerns "Maverick" and "Black Saddle." He had guest-star roles on series from the 1950s through the early 2000s including "Perry Mason," "The Virginian" and "Fantasy Island." His film appearances include "Thunder Road," "I Want To Live!" and "Benji." Read more

1916: Lindy Boggs, U.S. politician who represented Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1973 to 2001 and later became U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, is born in New Roads, Louisiana.

Among Boggs' storied ancestors are the Brewsters, pilgrims who came to the New World in 1620 on the Mayflower. Robert W. Weir's 1843 painting, "Embarkation of the Pilgrims," hangs in the U.S. Capitol rotunda. Boggs told People in 1976 that her relative was "the sick little boy in the middle of the picture." Read more

1914: Edward "Butch" O'Hare, U.S. pilot who was the Navy's first flying ace, is born in St. Louis, Missouri.

O'Hare served in combat operations in the Pacific. On Feb. 20, 1942, he was called upon to defend the aircraft carrier USS Lexington from an attack by nine Japanese "Betty" bombers. With the rest of the carrier's fighters engaged elsewhere and his wingman's gun jammed, O'Hare had to face down the bombers alone. According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, O'Hare succeeded in shooting down five bombers; the rest were brought down by the Lexington's anti-aircraft guns. After landing back aboard the Lexington, O'Hare discovered that through the entire dogfight, his plane had only been struck by one bullet. Read more

1911: L. Ron Hubbard, U.S. author and religious leader who founded the Church of Scientology, is born in Tilden, Nebraska.

1886: John "Home Run" Baker, U.S. Major League Baseball player known for leading the American League in home runs for four consecutive years, is born in Trappe, Maryland.

1798: Abigail Fillmore, U.S. first lady who was the wife of President Millard Fillmore, is born in Stillwater, New York.

