Died March 13

We remember author Amy Krouse Rosenthal's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Amy Krouse Rosenthal, author and filmmaker who touched many lives when she wrote a poignant essay about her husband, Jason, and her terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis, dies at 51.

2015: Al Rosen, U.S. Major League Baseball third baseman for the Cleveland Indians nicknamed the Hebrew Hammer, who was a four-time All-Star and World Series champion in 1948, dies at 91.

Rosen played his entire career with Cleveland from 1947 to 1956. Although he was a member of the '48 team, he played only five games that season and got one at-bat in the win over the Boston Braves. In 1953, Rosen batted .336 with 43 homers and 145 RBIs. He nearly won the Triple Crown, but he lost out to Washington's Mickey Vernon for the batting title; Vernon hit .337. Rosen was unanimously picked the American League's top player. Read more

2013: Malachi Throne, U.S. actor who appeared in guest roles on many TV series including the role of False Face on "Batman," dies at 84.

2011: Rick Martin, Canadian left winger for the NHL's Buffalo Sabres who scored 50 goals in a season twice and was part of the famed French Connection line, dies at 59.

Martin was selected fifth overall by the Sabres in the 1971 draft and made an impact on the team the following season, when he scored what was then an NHL rookie-record 44 goals. From LaSalle, Quebec, Richard (Rick) Lionel Martin played left wing on a line, centered by Gilbert Perreault and Rene Robert, that eventually was dubbed the French Connection. He spent 10-plus seasons with Buffalo before a severe knee injury cut short his career during a game against Washington in November 1980. Read more

2009: Betsy Blair, U.S. actress who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the film "Marty," dies at 85.

Blair was a rising star in 1940s Hollywood but was blacklisted for her leftist political views and saw her work dry up in the 1950s. With Gene Kelly's intervention, she did manage to land the role of Clara Snyder, Ernest Borgnine's love interest in the 1955 film "Marty," for which she earned an Academy Award nomination. Read more

2006: Peter Tomarken, U.S. game show host known best as the host of "Press Your Luck," dies at 63. Read more

2006: Robert C. Baker, U.S. inventor and Cornell University professor who invented the chicken nugget, dies at 84.

2006: Maureen Stapleton, U.S. actress who won an Academy Award for her role in the movie "Reds," dies at 80.

Stapleton's TV and film appearances were limited, compared to her incredibly prolific theater career, but she still managed to turn in award-winning performances. She picked up an Emmy for Truman Capote's 1967 television movie "Among the Paths of Eden," and won an Oscar for "Reds" in 1982. It was her fourth nomination, more than 20 years after her first nomination in 1959. Read more

1999: Garson Kanin, U.S. writer and director who co-wrote many movies with his wife, Ruth Gordon, including "Adam's Rib," dies at 86.

1999: Lee Falk, U.S. cartoonist who created the comic books "The Phantom" and "Mandrake the Magician," dies at 87.

1998: Judge Dread, English musician who was the first white recording artist to have a reggae hit in Jamaica and had numerous hit songs in England, dies at 52.

1996: Krzysztof Kieslowski, Polish film director known internationally for his films "The Decalogue" and "The Double Life of Veronique," dies at 54.

1995: Leon Day, U.S. baseball pitcher who was a star of the Negro Leagues and is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, dies at 78.

1994: Danny Barker, U.S. banjo and guitar player who played with Cab Calloway, dies at 85.

1991: Jimmy McPartland, U.S. jazz cornetist who was one of the originators of Chicago jazz and was one of the greats of jazz, dies at 83.

1988: Olive Carey, U.S. actress who appeared on many TV series including "Dennis the Menace," dies at 92.

1973: Stacy Harris, U.S. actor who appeared in hundreds of movies and TV series including "Dragnet" and "Perry Mason," dies at 54.

1938: Clarence S. Darrow, U.S. lawyer known for his defense in the Leopold and Loeb case and the Scopes Monkey Trial, dies at 80.

1925: Lucille Ricksen, U.S. film actress who was a child star during the silent era, dies of tuberculosis at 14.

1906: Susan B. Anthony, U.S. suffragist who played a pivotal role in the 19th-century women's rights movement, dies at 86.

Anthony was a leader in the women's suffrage movement, and it was this work for women's rights that brought her the honor of being pictured on U.S. currency and postage stamps. But she wasn't a single-issue activist. Less famous, but no less important to her, was her work promoting stronger liquor laws through the temperance movement. As she worked on this issue, it helped shape and inform her later involvement in other social reform movements like women's suffrage. Read more

1901: Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, dies at 67.

