Born March 25

Author Flannery O'Connor was a prolific voice in American Literature. She wrote two novels and thirty-two short stories before she passed away from lupus at the young age of 39. From Savannah, Georgia, she wrote in the Southern Gothic style with morally flawed characters set in the south. O'Connnor's stories typically involved violence and presented themes of religion and faith reflecting her Roman Catholic upbringing. Her novel "Wise Blood" was number 62 on The Guardian's list of the 100 greatest novels and was adapted into a movie in 1979. We remember her life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1966: Jeff Healey, Canadian singer and guitarist who was blind since childhood, is born in Toronto, Ontario.

Healey had battled cancer since age 1, when a rare form of retinal cancer known as retinoblastoma claimed his eyesight. Because of his blindness, Healey taught himself to play guitar by laying the instrument across his lap. His unique playing style, combined with his blues-oriented vocals, earned him a reputation as a teenage musical prodigy. He shared stages with George Harrison, B.B. King, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Read more

1943: William H. Ginsburg, U.S. lawyer known best for representing former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ginsburg was a medical malpractice attorney and a friend of the Lewinsky family when he agreed to represent her in 1998. Lewinsky, a White House intern, was facing accusations that she lied under oath about having sex with President Bill Clinton. She avoided prosecution but testified before a grand jury. Clinton was impeached for allegedly lying about his relations with Lewinsky but was acquitted. Read more

1939: Toni Cade Bambara, U.S. author known for books including "The Salt Eaters" and "Gorilla, My Love," is born in New York, New York.

1938: Hoyt Axton, U.S. singer-songwriter whose compositions include "Joy to the World," made famous by Three Dog Night, is born in Duncan, Oklahoma.

1934: Johnny Burnette, U.S. rockabilly musician who was a founding member of the Rock and Roll Trio, is born in Memphis, Tennessee.

After performing early in his career with his brother Dorsey and their friend Paul Burlison as the Rock and Roll Trio, Burnette later moved on to a successful solo career. In between, he wrote songs made famous by Ricky Nelson and covered by artists ranging from the Beatles to Aerosmith to Motorhead. Growing up in Memphis, he became friendly with Elvis Presley; he toured with Carl Perkins and Gene Vincent; and he was the father of musician Rocky Burnette. Read more

1925: Flannery O'Connor, U.S. author known for stories including "A Good Man Is Hard To Find" and "The Displaced Person," is born in Savannah, Georgia.

1924: Roberts Blossom, U.S. actor known best for playing Old Man Marley in "Home Alone," is born in New Haven, Connecticut.

1922: Eileen Ford, U.S. businesswoman who founded Ford Models, is born in New York, New York.

Ford was known for her steely manner and great eye for talent. She demanded the highest level of professionalism from her models, putting them on strict diets and firing those with a taste for late-night revelry. Her discipline pushed Ford Model Agency to the top of its field, making multimillionaires of both Ford and her late husband, Jerry, who handled the company's business affairs. Read more

1921: Nancy Kelly, U.S. actress known for roles in movies including "The Bad Seed" and "Jesse James," is born in Lowell, Massachusetts.

1918: Howard Cosell, U.S. sportscaster who covered "Monday Night Football," a number of Olympic games, and more, is born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Read more

1881: Béla Bartók, Hungarian composer who is considered one of the greatest composers of the 20th century, is born in Nagyszentmiklós, Hungary.

