Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018), “the Queen of Soul”

Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018) was affectionately called “the Queen of Soul.” Blessed with an incredible voice, she was a giant of soul music. Franklin’s signature song was her version of Otis Redding’s “Respect,” released in 1967. Her many hit songs included “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Women,” “Freeway of Love,” and “Rock Steady.”

Died: Thursday, August 16, 2018 (Who else died on August 16?)

Details of Death: Died due to advanced pancreatic cancer at the age of 76, according to multiple news sources.

Memorable Moments: The first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. Given a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005. Ranked first on Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time.

Notable Quote: “Being a singer is a natural gift. It means I'm using to the highest degree possible the gift that God gave me to use. I'm happy with that.”

What people said about her: “The voice of God, if you must know, is Aretha Franklin's.” —Singer Marianne Faithfull

