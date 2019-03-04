We remember Barbara McNair, Margaret duPont, and other notable people who were born this day in history

Two remarkable women born March 4 were Barbara McNair — singer, actress, and one of the first African-American women to host a television variety show, "The Barbara McNair Show," which ran from 1969 until 1971 — and Margaret Osborne duPont, one of the all-time greatest tennis champions in sports history, who would have been 100 this year. Read more about them below, along with other notable people born this day in history.

1993: Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of pop stars Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, is born in Livingston, New Jersey.

Brown was a member of an R&B music dynasty that extends far beyond her famous parents and includes her grandmother, gospel music legend Cissy Houston; uncle, singer and former NBA player Gary Garland; and cousins including singers Dionne Warwick and Leontyne Price. Read more

1951: Pete Haycock, English singer-songwriter who was the lead guitarist and vocalist for the Climax Blues Band, is born in Stafford, England.

1948: Jean O'Leary, U.S. LGBT activist who was co-director of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force and co-founded National Coming Out Day, is born in Kingston, New York.

1948: Chris Squire, English bassist who co-founded the progressive rock band Yes, is born in London, England.

"For the entirety of Yes' existence, Chris was the band's linchpin and, in so many ways, the glue that held it together over all these years," the band Yes said in a statement. "Because of his phenomenal bass-playing prowess, Chris influenced countless bassists around the world, including many of today's well-known artists." Read more

1944: Bobby Womack, U.S. singer-songwriter whose hits include "Lookin' for a Love" and "Woman's Gotta Have It," is born in Cleveland, Ohio.

Under the influence of gospel and R&B legend Sam Cooke, Womack moved into secular music. In the early 1960s his group recorded "It's All Over Now," which was covered by the Rolling Stones and became the band's first No. 1 hit. His songs have been recorded by multiple artists, and he played as a session musician in Memphis in the 1960s. Womack influenced many early rockers before fading from popular music for more than a decade, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Albarn and XL Recordings president Richard Russell helped Womack regain his career with his 2012 comeback album, "The Bravest Man in the Universe." Read more

1938: Angus MacLise, U.S. drummer with the Velvet Underground, is born in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

1936: Jim Clark, Scottish racer who has been called the greatest-ever Formula One driver, is born in Kilmany, Fife, Scotland, UK.

1934: Barbara McNair, U.S. actress and singer who starred on "The Barbara McNair Show," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

McNair was a woman of many talents: A singer and an actress, she also hosted a TV variety show, becoming one of the first African-American women to do so. "The Barbara McNair Show" lasted three seasons, from 1969 to 1972, and featured big names like Sonny and Cher, the Righteous Brothers, Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, and more. As talented as her guests, McNair often sang on the show. Read more

1932: Miriam Makeba, South African singer and civil rights activist, is born in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In her dazzling career, Makeba performed with musical legends from around the world – jazz maestros Nina Simone and Dizzy Gillespie, Harry Belafonte, Paul Simon – and sang for world leaders such as John F. Kennedy and Nelson Mandela, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. "Her haunting melodies gave voice to the pain of exile and dislocation which she felt for 31 long years. At the same time, her music inspired a powerful sense of hope in all of us," Mandela said in a statement. Read more

1932: Ed Roth, U.S. illustrator who created the Rat Fink character and was a major player in the hot rod movement of the 1950s and '60s, is born in Beverly Hills, California.

1931: Larry Keith, U.S. actor who was a longtime cast member of soap opera "All My Children," playing Nick Davis, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1931: Wally Bruner, U.S. journalist and TV personality who hosted "What's My Line?" from 1968 to 1975, is born in Ames, Iowa.

1928: Alan Sillitoe, English author of novels and stories including "The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner," is born in Nottingham, England.

1927: Thayer David, U.S. actor known for roles in "Rocky" and on the TV series "Dark Shadows," is born in Medford, Massachusetts.

1926: Fran Warren, U.S. singer who performed with many big bands including Billy Eckstine's, is born in the Bronx, New York.

Warren's career spanned more than 50 years with hits that included the Tony Martin duet, "I Said My Pajamas (and Put on My Prayers)," the Lisa Kirk duet "Dearie" and "It's Anybody's Heart." Her film roles included "Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd." She frequently appeared and performed on the talk shows of Johnny Carson, Mike Douglas, Merv Griffin and Steve Allen. Read more

1926: Richard DeVos, co-founder of Amway, is born in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

1924: Kenneth O'Donnell, U.S. politician who was a key adviser to President John F. Kennedy as well as campaign manager for Robert F. Kennedy, is born in Worcester, Massachusetts.

1918: Margaret Osborne DuPont, U.S. tennis player who is among the all-time greats, is born in Joseph, Oregon.

DuPont played an aggressive game, serving and volleying, that suited her well for doubles. Her contemporaries included Pauline Betz, Doris Hart, Althea Gibson, Maria Bueno and Maureen Connolly. DuPont won more titles at what is now the U.S. Open in singles, doubles and mixed doubles – 25 – than anyone else in history. She was recognized for the accomplishment in recent years with a gold ring from the governing body for U.S. tennis. Read more

1914: Barbara Newhall Follett, U.S. author of "The House Without Windows," is born in Hanover, New Hampshire.

1914: Ward Kimball, U.S. animator for Walt Disney who was one of "Disney's Nine Old Men," is born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

1906: Meindert DeJong, Dutch-U.S. award-winning author of children's books including "Along Came a Dog," is born in Wierum, Friesland, Netherlands.

1891: Lois Wilson, aka Lois W., wife of Alcoholics Anonymous founder Bill W. and the co-founder of Al-Anon, is born in New York, New York.

1888: Knute Rockne, Norwegian-American football player and coach for the University of Notre Dame who is considered one of the greatest coaches in college football history, is born in Voss, Norway.

1678: Antonio Vivaldi, Italian composer and violinist whose best-known works include "The Four Seasons," is born in Venice, Italy.

