Born March 8

1957: Clive Burr, English drummer who was a member of Iron Maiden from 1979 to 1982, is born in London, England.

Born in London in 1957, Burr joined Iron Maiden in 1979 and played on the band's first three albums – Iron Maiden, Killers and The Number of the Beast. He contributed to the band's distinctive hard-driving sound on classic songs like "Run for the Hills," but left in 1982, before Iron Maiden became 1980s mega-stars. Read more

1947: Michael S. Hart, U.S. author who invented the e-book, is born in Tacoma, Washington.

1943: Lynn Redgrave, English actress known for roles in films including Tom Jones and Georgy Girl, is born in London, England.

She was the daughter of legendary British actors Michael Redgrave and Rachel Kempson; sister of actors Vanessa Redgrave and Corin Redgrave; sister-in-law of director Tony Richardson; and aunt of actors Natasha Richardson and Joely Richardson. But Lynn Redgrave had a powerful talent all her own, and she was a star on Broadway, television and in film. Read more

1936: Gábor Szabó, Hungarian jazz guitarist who influenced artists including Carlos Santana, is born in Budapest, Hungary.

1922: Cyd Charisse, U.S. dancer and actress whose notable movies include Singin' in the Rain, is born in Amarillo, Texas.

She joined a professional company while still a teen and eventually married one of her instructors, Nico Charisse. He was 32, she still in her teens. The pair moved to Hollywood and taught together, but soon Charisse was turning more toward film, appearing in several small films and eventually abandoning her dreams of being a touring ballerina with the birth of her son, Nicky, in 1942. Read more

1921: Alan Hale Jr., U.S. actor known best for playing the Skipper on Gilligan's Island, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1900: Howard H. Aiken, U.S. computer scientist who created the groundbreaking Harvard Mark I computer, is born in Hoboken, New Jersey.

1891: Sam Jaffe, U.S. actor known for roles in movies including Gunga Din and Ben-Hur, is born in New York, New York.

1841: Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., U.S. Supreme Court associate justice who served from 1902 to 1932, is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

