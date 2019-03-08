Died March 8

Joltin' Joe DiMaggio was a baseball legend, an American icon. He ignited the nation's imagination in 1941 with an unprecedented 56-game hitting streak, a record that remains unchallenged more than 70 years later. His time with the New York Yankees returned the team to greatness, bringing home multiple pennants and world championships during his 13 seasons. Away from the field, he stayed in the national spotlight partly through a high-profile romance with screen icon Marilyn Monroe. We remember DiMaggio's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: George Martin, British music producer known as the fifth Beatle who was behind the board for all of the Fab Four's original studio recordings, dies at 90.

Martin, who was born Jan. 3, 1926, in London, was known as the Fifth Beatle, a claim also made by several musicians, but the band regarded Martin as the true fifth member. A reserved man, Martin quietly helped the Beatles mature from an English club act to the musical geniuses they were meant to be. Read more

2015: Sam Simon, U.S. director, producer, writer and animal rights activist who co-created The Simpsons, dies at 59.

After stints writing for Taxi, 'Cheers and The Tracey Ullman Show, Simon helped launch The Simpsons. During his writing and producing career, he collected nine prime-time Emmy awards. He left The Simpsons after its fourth season under a deal that rewarded him with ongoing royalties from the show, which is now in its 26th season. Read more





2014: Larry Scott, U.S. bodybuilder who was named the first Mr. Olympia in 1965, dies at 75.

After winning the Mr. Idaho bodybuilding contest in 1959, he moved to California. There, he became one of the world's top bodybuilders, winning a host of major competitions. He won Mr. America in 1962 and Mr. Universe in 1963-1964. He won the first Mr. Olympia contest in 1965 and again in 1966. Mr. Olympia is considered the most important bodybuilding competition in the world. Today, the yearly competition is held in Las Vegas. Read more

2013: Ginny Wood, U.S. environmental activist and World War II aviator who co-founded the Alaska Conservation Society, dies at 95.

2011: Mike Starr, U.S. musician who played bass guitar for the band Alice in Chains, dies of a drug overdose at 44.

Starr was the original bassist for Alice in Chains, an iconic Seattle-based band that made its mark on the grunge scene of the early 1990s. He left the group in 1993. Salt Lake City police arrested Starr in February 2011 on suspicion of possession of medications without a required prescription. Starr appeared on the third season of VH1's Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2009. Read more

2004: Robert Pastorelli, U.S. actor who was known for playing painter Eldin Bernecky on the TV series Murphy Brown, dies of a heroin overdose at 49.

Actor Robert Pastorelli, who died 11 years ago March 8, 2004, was all over the silver screen and our television screens in the 1980s and '90s. He was known for roles in Dances With Wolves, Sister Act II: Back in the Habit and Michael, but perhaps his best-known role was Eldin Bernecky, the ever-present house painter on the hit sitcom Murphy Brown. Hired for a simple renovation, he stuck around for years, always finding more to do as he shared New Age wisdom and concocted ideas for grand murals throughout Brown's house. Read more

2003: Karen Morley, U.S. actress who appeared in many movies in the 1930's including Mata Hari, and who was blacklisted in Hollywood when she refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee, dies at 93.

2003: Adam Faith, English singer and actor who was extremely popular in England and had 11 songs that reached the U.K. Top 10, mostly in the 1960s, dies at 62.

2001: Edward Winter, U.S. actor known best for his role as Col. Flagg in the TV series M*A*S*H, dies at 63.

1999: Joe DiMaggio, U.S. Hall of Fame baseball player for the New York Yankees who still holds a record 56-game hitting streak, dies at 84.

Joltin' Joe DiMaggio, also known as the Yankee Clipper, was one of the greatest to ever play baseball. He led his team to an unbelievable nine world championships in 13 seasons, had a record-setting 56-game hitting streak, a feat that is still unmatched over 70 years later, and in the process took on almost mythic proportions. Read more

1999: Peggy Cass, U.S. actress and comedian known best for appearing as a regular panelist on the game show To Tell the Truth, dies at 74.

1998: Ray Nitschke, U.S. Hall of Fame football linebacker for the legendary Green Bay Packers championship teams of the 1960s, dies of a heart attack at 61.

1997: Alexander Salkind, German producer whose movies included The Three Musketeers and Superman, dies at 75.

1993: Billy Eckstine, jazz singer and bandleader whose songs included "My Foolish Heart," dies at 78.

1985: Edward Andrews, U.S. actor who was one of the most-recognizable character actors in film and on TV during the 1960s and '70s, dies at 70.

1973: Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, U.S. musician who was a founding member of the Grateful Dead, dies at 27.

1971: Harold Lloyd, U.S. comic and actor who was most famous for his film comedies during the silent era, dies at 77.

1965: Esther Howard, U.S. actress who appeared in more than 100 movies, including Born To Kill, dies at 72.

1941: Sherwood Anderson, U.S. author known best for his book of short stories, Winesburg, Ohio, dies at 64.

1930: Edward Terry Sanford, U.S. associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1923 until his death, dies at 64.

1930: William Howard Taft, U.S. politician who was the 27th president of the United States and later the chief justice of the Supreme Court, dies at 72.

1874: Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, dies at 74.

