Born May 2

1963: Big Boss Man, born Raymond Traylor Jr., U.S. professional wrestler with the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling, is born in Marietta, Georgia.

1951: John Glascock, English bassist for the bands Carmen and Jethro Tull, is born in Islington, England.

1946: Lesley Gore, U.S. singer-songwriter known best for her hits "It's My Party" and "You Don't Own Me," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

Gore was discovered by Quincy Jones as a teenager and signed to Mercury Records. She graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with a degree in English and American literature. Gore's other hits include "She's a Fool," "Sunshine, Lollipops, and Rainbows," "That's the Way Boys Are," and "Maybe I Know." She co-wrote with her brother, Michael, the Academy Award-nominated "Out Here on My Own" from the film "Fame." She also played Catwoman's sidekick on the cult TV comedy "Batman." Read more

1937: Lorenzo Music, U.S. actor who was the voice of Garfield, Carlton the Doorman on Rhoda and Larry the Crash Test Dummy in a series of public service announcements, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1937: Lance LeGault, U.S. actor who played U.S. Army Colonel Roderick Decker on "The A-Team," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1929: Link Wray, U.S. guitarist who invented the power chord in his 1958 hit "Rumble," is born in Dunn, North Carolina.

They were hired as a house band for "Milt Grant's House Party," a local D.C. television show inspired by "American Bandstand." It was there that Wray made the sonic breakthrough that would define his career. Show host Milton Grant suggested the band play "The Stroll," a song that had been a hit for the Diamonds. Wray wasn't familiar with the tune, so he started playing a three-chord, droning 11-bar blues. His brother Vernon, rather than sing, placed the microphone next to Link's amplifier, overwhelming the P.A. and producing a heavy, distorted sound. The audience went nuts, and they ended up playing the song at least four more times that night. Read more

1925: John Neville, English actor who starred in "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen" and played the Well-Manicured Man on "The X-Files," is born in London, England.

Neville appeared in dozens of movies, television shows, and theater productions during a career that spanned six decades. Perhaps the one that gave him the most prominence came in the '90s when he landed the recurring role of the Well-Manicured Man on "The X-Files." Read more

1907: Pinky Lee, U.S. comedian and children's television host who starred on "The Pinky Lee Show" in the 1950s, is born in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Lee took the concept of high energy to a whole new level. Indeed, once when he collapsed onstage while fighting off an infection, both the audience and the show's producers – knowing about his wacky antics – assumed it was an ad-libbed pratfall. There was quite a long pause before anyone realized something was actually wrong. Lee had to take time off from performing after the health scare, but that didn't reduce his great influence. Readers of a younger generation may see a hint of Lee in the hijinks of another famous children's show host, Pee Wee Herman. Read more

1903: Benjamin Spock, U.S. pediatrician and author who wrote the well-known book "Baby and Child Care," is born in New Haven, Connecticut.

When Dr. Spock's book "Baby and Child Care" was published in 1946, its simple core message was revolutionary: "Don't be afraid to trust your own common sense." Between that and his insistence that parents should show love and affection to their children rather than constant strict discipline, Spock challenged the conventional wisdom of early 20th-century child rearing like no one else. Read more

1885: Hedda Hopper, U.S. gossip columnist who wrote the popular column "Hedda Hopper's Hollywood" for the Los Angeles Times, is born in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

1806: St. Catherine Labouré, French nun whose vision of the Virgin Mary led to the creation of the Miraculous Medal, is born in Fain-lès-Moutiers, France.

1729: Catherine the Great, Russian empress who ruled over Russia's golden age from 1762 to 1796, is born in Stettin, Prussia.

