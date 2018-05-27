Born May 27

Vincent Price charmed and chilled audiences with his mix of menace, humor, and grace. Although a versatile actor, Price is remembered best for his low-budget horror films, many of which are now revered as classics of the genre. His career took him to some surprising places, giving his life more twists and turns than any of his films. We remember Price's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1971: Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, U.S. rapper with TLC, who had hits including "Waterfalls" and "Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

TLC burst onto the scene with "Ooooooohhh... on the TLC Tip," a potent blend of funk, hip-hop, and R&B that some critics dubbed "new jill swing." Of the performers, only Lopes received songwriting credit, and the band's lyrics featured a playful mix of forthright sexuality and female empowerment. Just as refreshing was their look – while most female R&B acts went for En Vogue glamour, TLC stood out with brightly colored T-shirts, baggy jeans, big hats, and sneakers. They were like a more stylish and wacky version of the girls down the block – assuming those girls also wore condoms as fashion accessories. Read more

1943: Cilla Black, English singer and actress who had many top-10 hits on the British charts and who was championed by the Beatles, is born in Liverpool, England. Read more

Former Beatle Paul McCartney said news of Black's death came as a shock. "She had a fine distinctive voice and was always a bit of a laugh. It was a privilege to know and love her," McCartney said in a statement. Ringo Starr tweeted: "She was a good friend we will all miss her."

1935: Mal Evans, British road manager and assistant to the Beatles who also produced records for musicians including Badfinger and Keith Moon, is born in Liverpool, England.

1925: Tony Hillerman, U.S. author known best for his mystery novels featuring the Navajo Tribal Police, is born in Sacred Heart, Oklahoma.

"I have a weakness for empty places," Hillerman once said. The New York Times called it an "aching passion for place" that was evoked in the "nature of echoes, the smell of sage and wet sage, how the sky looks atop a tunnel of stone, the booming of thunder bouncing from one cliff to another." Locations were almost characters in Hillerman's novels, and he used them to educate readers about Indian culture. Read more

1912: Sam Snead, U.S. golfer who won a record 82 PGA Tour events and was one of the top players in the world, is born in Ashwood, Virginia.

Snead was raised during the Depression in the backwoods of western Virginia and blessed with as much raw talent as anyone who played golf. He grew up playing in bare feet with clubs made from tree limbs, but his swing was a combination of grace and power. Read more

1912: John Cheever, U.S. author known for short stories including "The Enormous Radio" and "The Five-Forty-Eight," is born in Quincy, Massachusetts.

1911: Vincent Price, U.S. actor famous for performances in horror films including "House of Wax" and "The Fly," is born in St. Louis, Missouri.

Price appeared on more than 300 episodes of "Hollywood Squares." In one 1972 episode on which he appeared with Burt Reynolds and Dom DeLuise, Price snarls at the camera during his introduction. When asked to answer a true or false question –– "Do some parts of the body never feel pain?" –– Price joked that two puncture wounds on his neck only bled on alternate Wednesdays. Read more

1909: Dolores Hope, U.S. entertainer and philanthropist who was the wife of Bob Hope for 69 years, is born in New York, New York.

She began singing early, worked as a model and a Ziegfeld showgirl and at 20 sang with George Olson's band. She adopted the name Dolores Reade, borrowed from stage actress Florence Reed. In her 80s, Dolores revived her singing career, recording three albums of old and new standards and appearing at New York's Rainbow and Stars as guest with Rosemary Clooney. Read more

1907: Rachel Carson, U.S. marine biologist and conservationist known for her book "Silent Spring," is born in Springdale, Pennsylvania.

Her 1962 book "Silent Spring" sounded the alarm about pesticide use, connecting it to the deaths of animals and birds, and even humans. Chemical companies, she claimed, knew of the dangers of these pesticides, but didn't share that information with the public, touting their products as miraculous technology that was nothing but beneficial. She advocated for much more responsible use of pesticides, especially the then-common DDT. Read more

1894: Dashiell Hammett, U.S. author who created the characters Sam Spade and Nick and Nora Charles, is born in Saint Mary's County, Maryland.

1837: Wild Bill Hickok, U.S. lawman who was one of the most notable figures of the Wild West, is born in Troy Grove, Illinois.

1818: Amelia Bloomer, U.S. activist for women's rights and temperance whose name was given to a type of loose pants worn by early suffragists, is born in Homer, New York.

1794: Cornelius Vanderbilt, U.S. shipping magnate who was one of the richest Americans in history and provided the funds to found Vanderbilt University, is born in Staten Island, New York.

