Died May 27

We remember Southern Rock legend Gregg Allman's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Gregg Allman, singer-songwriter and musician who was a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 69.

2012: Johnny Tapia, U.S. five-time world boxing champion in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions, dies at 45.

Tapia won five championships in three weight classes, winning the World Boxing Association bantamweight title, the International Boxing Federation and WBO junior bantamweight titles and the IBF featherweight belt. He was regarded as the consummate underdog by his fans. The more trouble he found outside the ring — including several stints in jail — the more they rallied around him. Read more

2011: Gil Scott-Heron, U.S. soul and jazz poet who was known for his work as a spoken-word performer, dies at 62.

Scott-Heron recorded the song that would make him famous, "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised," which critiqued mass media, for the album "125th and Lenox" in Harlem in the 1970s. He followed up that recording with more than a dozen albums, initially collaborating with musician Brian Jackson. His most recent album was "I'm New Here," which he began recording in 2007; it was released in 2010. Read more

2011: Jeff Conaway, U.S. actor known best for his roles in the movie "Grease" and on the TV series "Taxi," dies at 60.

Conaway charmed audiences in the movie Grease with his smooth delivery of lines like, "You're cruisin' for a bruisin'?'' and "A hickie from Kenickie is like a Hallmark card: when you only care enough to send the very best!" From there, he moved to the television series "Taxi," spending three seasons on the hit show. Conaway earned two Golden Globe nominations for best supporting actor for his portrayal of struggling actor Bobby Wheeler. Read more

2007: Gretchen Wyler, U.S. actress who appeared on many television series including "The Phil Silvers Show," "Charlie's Angels," and "Dallas," dies at 75.

Wyler's theatrical career spanned 50 years, including parts on Broadway in the original "Guys and Dolls," "Silk Stockings," "Damn Yankees," "Bye Bye Birdie," and "Sly Fox" with George C. Scott. She was a regular on the short-lived 1970s CBS television series "On Our Own," spent a season on "Dallas," and made guest appearances on a number of shows including "Friends," "Judging Amy," and "Providence." Read more

2006: Craig "Ironhead" Heyward, U.S. NFL running back who rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his career, dies of cancer at 39.

2006: Paul Gleason, U.S. actor known for his role as Clarence Beeks in "Trading Places" and as the teacher in charge of detention in the movie "The Breakfast Club," dies at 67.

During his career, Gleason appeared in more than 60 movies that included "Die Hard," "Johnny Be Good," and "National Lampoon's Van Wilder." Most recently Gleason made a handful of TV appearances on such hit shows as "Friends" and "Seinfeld." Gleason's passions went beyond acting. He had recently published a book of poetry. Read more

2006: Alex Toth, U.S. cartoonist whose work was featured on "Super Friends" and "Space Ghost," dies at 77.

2001: Ramon Bieri, U.S. actor who appeared on numerous TV shows including "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," and "Hogan's Heroes," dies at 71.

2000: Maurice "Rocket" Richard, Canadian NHL Hall of Fame right-winger who played for the Montreal Canadiens and was the first player to score 50 goals in one season and the first to score 500 career goals, dies at 78.

1994: Red Rodney, U.S. jazz trumpeter who played with such greats as Benny Goodman, Gene Krupa, and Charlie Parker, dies at 66.

1988: Florida Friebus, U.S. actress known best for playing Winnie Gillis, the mother of Dobie on the hit sitcom "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," dies at 78.

1985: Kay Campbell, U.S. actress known best for playing Kate Martin on the soap opera "All My Children," dies at 80.

1976: Ruth McDevitt, U.S. actress who was a familiar face on television in the 1960s and '70s, appearing on "The Andy Griffith Show" and "All in the Family," dies at 80.

1969: Jeffrey Hunter, U.S. actor known best for playing John Wayne's sidekick in "The Searchers" and who played Captain Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise on the original pilot episode of "Star Trek," dies at 42.

1953: Jesse Burkett, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame left fielder who still holds the career record for most inside-the-park home runs, dies at 84.

1949: Robert Ripley, U.S. cartoonist who created the "Ripley's Believe It or Not!" newspaper series, which featured odd facts from across the globe, dies at 58.

Believe it or not, world famous traveler and collector of oddities Robert Ripley has been dead 66 years. Ripley first made a name for himself as the creator of the popular "Believe It or Not!" comic strip, which challenged millions of daily readers in the first half of the 20th century to question their view of what was real. Read more

