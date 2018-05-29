Born May 29

John F. Kennedy was the 35th president of the United States, but he was also so much more than that. He was an icon of the turbulent 1960's, a war hero, a charismatic leader, and a deeply tragic figure who was killed just a few years after becoming the youngest man ever elected president. He helped advance the cause of the civil rights movement, and he inspired the nation to send a man to the moon. He is frequently voted one of the best presidents in U.S. history, on a par with George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. We remember Kennedy's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including musician Jeff Buckley.

1955: Mike Porcaro, U.S. bassist who was a longtime member of the rock band Toto, is born in South Windsor, Connecticut.

Toto's merging of jazz, power-pop, soul, and other musical forms sold millions of records in the late 1970s and early '80s and made the group one of the most popular of that time. The album "Toto IV" won the Grammy for album of the year in 1982. The song "Rosanna" won record of the year. Other Toto standards include "Hold the Line" and "Africa." Read more

1941: Bob Simon, U.S. journalist who was a correspondent for CBS News and "60 Minutes," covering events including the Tiananmen Square protests in China and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam, is born in the Bronx, New York.

Simon was among a handful of elite journalists, a "reporter's reporter," according to his executive producer, whose assignments took him from the Vietnam War to the Oscar-nominated movie "Selma." He spent years doing foreign reporting for CBS News, particularly from the Middle East, where he was held captive for more than a month in Iraq two decades ago. Read more

1924: Pepper Paire, U.S. baseball player with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, who co-wrote the league's official song, which was popularized in the movie "A League of Their Own," is born in Los Angeles, California.

In 1944, Paire-Davis joined the league, created out of fear that World War II would interrupt Major League Baseball, and played for 10 seasons. She was a catcher and shortstop, and helped her teams win five championships. She chronicled her baseball adventures in the 2009 book "Dirt in the Skirt." "I know what it's like for your dream to come true, mine did," Paire-Davis said in an AP story in 1995, when she was 70. "Baseball was the thing I had the most fun doing. It was like breathing." Read more

1917: John F. Kennedy, U.S. politician who was the 35th president of the United States, serving from 1960 until his assassination in 1963, is born in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Kennedy swam on the varsity team and made the dean's list in his junior year. In the summer after his second year at Harvard, Kennedy went back to England to work for his father, who was serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. Kennedy's senior thesis at Harvard was called "Appeasement in Munich," written about British participation in the Munich Agreement, which allowed Nazi Germany to annex portions of Czechoslovakia. Read more

1914: Tenzing Norgay, Nepalese mountaineer who, along with Sir Edmund Hillary, was one of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest, is born in Khumbu, Nepal.

1906: T.H. White, English author known best for his novel "The Once and Future King," is born in Bombay, British India.

1903: Bob Hope, London-born U.S. comedian and actor famous for movies including "Road to Singapore" as well as for entertaining U.S. troops on dozens of USO tours, is born in London, England.

Beginning in 1941 and continuing for half a century, Bob Hope headlined 57 USO tours, bringing a bit of joy to the lives of U.S. military men and women serving in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the first Gulf War, and more. And he was deeply proud of this work. When President Bill Clinton named Hope an honorary veteran in 1997, Hope responded, "I've been given many awards in my lifetime – but to be numbered among the men and women I admire most – is the greatest honor I have ever received." Read more

1892: Max Brand, U.S. author who created the character Dr. James Kildare, is born in Seattle, Washington.

1736: Patrick Henry, U.S. attorney and patriot known for his famous speech that included the quote, "Give me liberty or give me death," is born in Hanover County, Virginia.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including musician Jeff Buckley.