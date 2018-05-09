Born May 9

Mike Wallace earned an impressive 21 Emmy awards during his decadeslong career in television journalism, and he is remembered best for his work on the seminal news program "60 Minutes." Few remember that his first job in television was actually as an actor, credited as Myron Wallace, on the police drama "Stand by for Crime." While Myron's career stalled out, Mike went on to host several game shows, talk shows, and eventually one of the most important television programs in the history of the young medium, "60 Minutes." We remember Wallace's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1960: Jillian Lane, Welsh psychic whose clients included Michael Jackson, is born in Splott, Wales.

1960: Tony Gwynn, U.S. professional baseball player with the San Diego Padres who was a 15-time All-Star, is born in Los Angeles, California.

I n a rarity in pro sports, Gwynn played his whole career with the Padres, choosing to stay rather than leaving for bigger paychecks elsewhere. His terrific hand-eye coordination made him one of the game's greatest contact hitters. He had 3,141 hits, a career .338 average, and won eight NL batting titles. He excelled at hitting singles the other way, through the "5.5 hole" between third base and shortstop. Read more

1955: Kevin Peter Hall, U.S. actor who played the title character in "Predator" and Harry in "Harry and the Hendersons," is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1944: Laurence Owen, U.S. figure skater who was the 1961 U.S. national champion and competed at the 1960 Winter Olympics, is born in Oakland, California.

1937: Dave Prater, U.S. singer who was one-half of the singing duo Sam & Dave, who had hits including "Soul Man" and "Hold On, I'm Coming," is born in Ocilla, Georgia.

1928: Pancho Gonzales, U.S. tennis player who was the world No. 1 player for a record eight years, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1923: Johnny Grant, U.S. radio and TV personality who was the honorary mayor of Hollywood and inducted more than 500 celebrities into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is born in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Over the years, Grant chatted with Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Jackson, Tom Cruise, Bing Crosby, Walt Disney, Frank Sinatra, and Dolly Parton, and was a friend to several presidents, including John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Richard Nixon. He counted President Ronald Reagan as one of his closest friends. Read more

1921: Reverend Daniel Berrigan, U.S. Jesuit priest who helped shape the course of the anti-war movement during the Vietnam era, is born in Virginia, Minnesota.

1918: Mike Wallace, U.S. broadcast journalist known best as a longtime correspondent for "60 Minutes," is born in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Wallace was the first man hired when late CBS news producer Don Hewitt put together the staff of "60 Minutes" at its inception in 1968. The show wasn't a hit at first, but it worked its way up to the top 10 in the 1977-78 season and remained there, season after season, with Wallace as one of its mainstays. Among other things, it proved there could be big profits in TV journalism. Read more

1914: Hank Snow, Canadian country singer whose hits include "I'm Moving On" and "I've Been Everywhere," is born in Brooklyn, Nova Scotia.

In 1950, the former cabin boy from Nova Scotia finally played the Grand Ole Opry, and he soon became a regular. He toured extensively in support of his many singles and albums, and throughout his multidecade career sold upward of 80 million albums. Decked out in sequin-studded suits and performing to packed houses, Snow was worlds away from his humble beginnings. Read more

