Born November 10

Brittany Murphy believed from a young age that she was destined to be a star, and she devoted her life to performing. Before entering high school, she convinced her mother to move the family from the East Coast to Los Angeles to pursue her dream. Her work in "Clueless" turned her into a star, and she would go on to continued success as a voice actress on "King of the Hill." In addition to her screen work, Murphy found her way to Broadway and worked steadily as a studio vocalist, often unknown to the artists whose albums she worked on. We remember Murphy's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1977: Brittany Murphy, U.S. actress whose films include "Clueless," "Bongwater," and "Don't Say a Word," is born in Atlanta, Georgia.

The aftermath of Murphy's death has been a long, strange mystery, perplexing fans and preventing family members from finding closure. Official reports indicated she'd died of natural causes, but rumors hinted at something darker. Her grieving father, a man named Angelo Bertolotti, hired a lab to conduct a toxicology report, and the results showed shockingly high levels of heavy metals. Bertolotti has been vocal about the suspicious results, but his efforts to solve the mystery of his daughter's death were slowed when he had a stroke. Read more

1950: Debra Hill, U.S. screenwriter and film producer who co-wrote many movies with John Carpenter, including "Halloween" and "Escape From New York," is born in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

1947: Greg Lake, British musician well known as the guitarist and singer-songwriter for the progressive rock band Emerson, Lake & Palmer, is born in Poole, England.

Lake wrote "Lucky Man," one of Emerson, Lake & Palmer's most famous songs, when he was 12 years old. The song featured one of the earliest Moog synthesizer solos in rock music. Read more

1947: Glen Buxton, U.S. lead guitarist for the original Alice Cooper band who co-wrote the hit songs "School's Out" and "I'm Eighteen," is born in Akron, Ohio.

1946: Alaina Reed-Amini, U.S. actress known best for her role as Olivia on "Sesame Street," is born in Springfield, Ohio.

Her stage credits include "Chicago" and "Hair." She appeared in several movies, including "Cruel Intentions" and "Death Becomes Her," and in guest-starring roles on numerous TV shows such as "ER," "NYPD Blue," "The Drew Carey Show," and "Ally McBeal." Reed-Amini joined the "Sesame Street" cast in 1976 and played Olivia, a photographer and sister of the character Gordon. She remained on the show until 1988, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1939: Russell Means, Oglala Sioux Native American activist, is born in Shannon, South Dakota.

The American Indian Movement, or AIM, was founded in the late 1960s to protest the U.S. government's treatment of Native Americans and demand the government honor its treaties with Indian tribes. Means told The Associated Press in 2011 that before AIM, there had been no advocate on a national or international scale for American Indians, and that they were ashamed of their heritage. Read more

1932: Paul Bley, Canadian pianist known for his contributions to the free jazz movement, is born in Montreal, Quebec.

1932: Roy Scheider, U.S. actor known best for his role as Police Chief Martin Brody in the movie "Jaws," is born in Orange, New Jersey.

Scheider's name is forever linked to his unforgettable performance in "Jaws" and his battle to the death with the shark named "Bruce." As an actor, Scheider was incredibly versatile, playing everything from hard-bitten street cops in films like "The French Connection" to a hard-partying Broadway producer in "All That Jazz." and a suave super spy in "Marathon Man." He earned a Golden Globe Award and two Oscar nominations, and his long career in front of the camera helped to solidify his legacy as one of Hollywood's all-time greats, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1931: Lilly Pulitzer, U.S. socialite and fashion designer who was known as the Queen of Prep, is born in Palm Beach, Florida.

Pulitzer, who married into the famous newspaper family, got her start in fashion by spilling orange juice on her clothes. A rich housewife with time to spare and a husband who owned orange groves, she opened a juice stand in 1959, and asked her seamstress to make dresses in colorful prints that would camouflage fruit stains. The dresses hung on a pipe behind her juice stand and soon outsold her drinks, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. The company's dresses, developed with the help of partner Laura Robbins, a former fashion editor, soon caught on. Read more

1925: Richard Burton, Welsh actor who starred in "Becket" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" but may be remembered more for his marriages to Elizabeth Taylor, is born in Pontrhydyfen, Wales.

1920: Jennifer Holt, U.S. actress who appeared mostly in Western movies in the 1940s, is born in Hollywood, California.

1919: George Fenneman, U.S. radio and television announcer known best as the announcer and sidekick to Groucho Marx on "You Bet Your Life," is born in Beijing, China.

1916: Billy May, U.S. composer and musician who composed the theme songs to the television shows "The Green Hornet" and "Batman," is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1909: Johnny Marks, U.S. songwriter known best for writing holiday classics including "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly, Jolly Christmas," is born in Mount Vernon, New York.

1907: Jane Froman, U.S. singer and actress who was popular in the 1930s and '40s and had her own television show on CBS, is born in University City, Missouri.

1889: Claude Rains, English actor who was the star of the movie "The Invisible Man" and also had roles in such films as "Casablanca" and "The Adventures of Robin Hood," is born in London, England.

