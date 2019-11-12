Born November 12

Before Grace Kelly became Princess Grace, she was a successful Hollywood actress, starring in movies such as "Rear Window" and "High Noon." But she became, if anything, more famous for marrying Prince Ranier III of Monaco – 30 million people watched the wedding on television and dreamed of their own fairytale wedding. After marriage, Kelly started to become involved with charities and other projects. She was just 52, however, when she died in a car accident. We remember Kelly's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1964: James Victor "Vic" Chesnutt, U.S. singer-songwriter whose albums include "About To Choke" and "Sweet Relief II: Gravity of the Situation," is born in Jacksonville, Florida.

"In the few short years that we knew him personally, Vic transformed our sense of what true character, grace, and determination are all about. Our grief is inexpressible and Vic's absence unfathomable," said Constellation Records founders Ian Ilavsky and Don Wilkie at the time of his death in 2009. Read more

1955: Louan Gideon, U.S. actress known best for her role as Danielle Atron on "The Secret World of Alex Mack," is born in Erath County, Texas.

1943: Errol Brown, Jamaican-British singer-songwriter who was the lead singer for Hot Chocolate and had hits including "You Sexy Thing" and "Emma," is born in Kingston, Jamaica.

In 2003, he was honored by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to pop music and made a member of the Order of the British Empire. Hot Chocolate released their first record, "Love Is Life," in 1970 and enjoyed numerous chart hits in the 1970s. In 1981, they played at a pre-wedding party for Prince Charles and Lady Diana in Buckingham Palace. Read more

1943: John Walker, U.S. guitarist and singer-songwriter known best for creating the Walker Brothers, one of the most popular pop groups in England in the mid-1960s, is born in New York, New York.

1937: Ina Balin, U.S. actress who co-starred with Jerry Lewis in "The Patsy" and with John Wayne in "The Comancheros," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1936: Mort Shuman, U.S. pianist and singer-songwriter who co-wrote "Viva Las Vegas" and "Can't Get Used To Losing You," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1934: Charles Manson, mass murderer is born in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1930: Bob Crewe, U.S. singer-songwriter and manager who co-wrote "Walk Like a Man" and "Big Girls Don't Cry," is born in Newark, New Jersey.

Music fans in September 2014 mourned the death of Crewe, who co-wrote a string of top-10 hits for the Four Seasons, including "Silence Is Golden," "Rag Doll," and "Can't Take My Eyes off You." Read more

1929: Grace Kelly, U.S. movie star who won an Academy Award for her performance in "The Country Girl" and retired from acting at 26 to marry Prince Rainier of Monaco, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Before the hearts of young women around the world sank upon hearing of Prince William's engagement to Kate Middleton … before Diana Spencer's shy gaze captured the hearts of millions … there was Princess Grace. Like any princess, she was clearly something special, something many women aspired to be. But as a princess who wasn't born and bred for the part, she was, like Kate and Diana, a little different. She was living proof that sometimes fairy tales aren't just stories. Read more

1924: Sam Jones, U.S. jazz bassist known for his work with Cannonball Adderley, is born in Jacksonville, Florida.

1922: Kim Hunter, U.S. actress who won an Academy Award for her performance as Stella Kowalski alongside Marlon Brando's Stanley in "A Streetcar Named Desire," is born in Detroit, Michigan.

For most blacklisted actors, there was no magical return to their previous career trajectory once tensions wound down. The same held true for Hunter. Though she worked again, there's no telling what heights she could have reached without the smirch on her name. As it was, her greatest post-McCarthy role was one that's well-known, but not so recognizable. Hunter played chimpanzee Dr. Zira in "Planet of the Apes" and two of its sequels. Read more

1917: Jo Stafford, honey-voiced U.S. traditional pop singer and actress whose 1952 song "You Belong to Me" topped the charts in the U.S. and England, is born in Coalinga, California.

Stafford had 26 charted singles and nearly a dozen top-10 hits, her son said, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. She won a Grammy for her humor. Stafford's records of "I'll Walk Alone," "I'll Be Seeing You," "I Don't Want To Walk Without You," and other sentimental songs struck the hearts of servicemen far from home in both World War II and the Korean War. They awarded her the title of GI Jo. Read more

1911: Buck Clayton, U.S. jazz trumpeter who played in Count Basie's "Old Testament" orchestra, is born in Parsons, Kansas.

1903: Jack Oakie, U.S. actor who had a long career in film and on television, is born in Sedalia, Missouri.

