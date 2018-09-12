Born September 12

Paul Walker loved fast cars on and off the big screen – in the movies, he was a star of "The Fast & the Furious" franchise, appearing in six of the seven movies, including one released after his untimely death. In real life, Walker raced cars in the Redline Time Attack Series. He also remained close friends with his "Fast & Furious" co-stars, especially Vin Diesel. Other notable Walker movies include "Varsity Blues" and "Eight Below," and he had TV roles including Brandon Collins on "The Young and the Restless." We remember Walker's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including country music legend Johnny Cash.

1973: Paul Walker, U.S. actor known best for starring in "The Fast & the Furious" and several of its sequels, is born in Glendale, California.

In the time since his death, stories have come to light that paint a picture of a man respected and loved by his fellow actors and filmmakers, and devoted to using his stardom to make the world a better place. 2015 saw the release of his final film, "Furious 7," the latest in his "Fast & Furious" franchise, the end of a successful career that still held great promise. Read more

1951: Ali-Ollie Woodson, U.S. musician who was the lead singer of the Temptations from 1984 to 1996, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

By the early 1980s, the Temptations were no longer posting hit after hit like they did in the 1960s and '70s with classics such as "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," ''My Girl," and "I Wish It Would Rain." The group had lost original members, and Woodson was charged with replacing Dennis Edwards, whose passionate voice defined the group during the 1970s. Woodson's voice, though similar to Edwards' with its fiery tone, was distinct in itself, and helped the group notch the R&B hits "Treat Her Like a Lady," ''Sail Away," and "Lady Soul," from 1984 to 1986. Read more

1944: Barry White, U.S. singer-songwriter whose hits include "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" and "Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe," is born in Galveston, Texas.

At the time of White's death, Legacy.com was just a few years old and had been providing Guest Books with obituaries for a relatively short time. We reviewed each and every entry submitted to make sure it was appropriate for the Guest Book, and we thought we had seen it all. And then with White's death, a new conundrum: How to handle the many messages from people who wanted to reminisce about, um, what they were doing and which/how many of their children were conceived while listening to White's, er, deeply romantic songs. Read more

1932: Kim Hamilton, U.S. actress who appeared on TV shows including "Days of Our Lives" and "Leave It to Beaver," as well as in the movie "To Kill a Mockingbird," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1931: Bill McKinney, U.S. character actor known best for his performance as a sadistic mountain man in "Deliverance," is born in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

1931: George Jones, U.S. country music singer whose many hit songs include "He Stopped Loving Her Today" and "White Lightning," is born in Saratoga, Texas.

Jones was married four times – once to fellow country star Tammy Wynette – and divorced three. He spent years abusing drugs and alcohol, drinking himself almost to death and landing in a psychiatric hospital. Family, friends and fans came to expect bad behavior. He missed concerts so often that he earned the nickname "No-Show Jones." When Wynette hid his car keys to keep him from carousing, Jones drove the lawnmower to the liquor store. In true country style, Jones sang about all of it – the good, the bad, and the ugly. Read more

1928: Muriel Siebert, U.S. businesswoman who was the first woman to own a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, is born in Cleveland, Ohio.

Siebert, who was born in Cleveland and moved to New York in 1954 at age 22, started her career as a trainee in research at Bache & Co. earning a $65 a week. She went on to become an industry specialist in airlines and aerospace and later became a partner at brokerages including Brimberg & Co. She bought a seat on the New York Stock Exchange in December 1967 after months of struggling with the male-dominated business world that initially resisted her efforts to join. She established her investment firm the same year and transformed it into a discount brokerage house in 1975. Read more

1925: Dickie Moore, U.S. actor most popular during his youth who appeared in the "Our Gang" series and over 100 films, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1925: Stan Lopata, U.S. Major League Baseball catcher who was a two-time All-Star for the Philadelphia Phillies, is born in Delray, Michigan.

1919: Frank Stallone Sr., Italian-American hairdresser who was the father of actors Frank and Sylvester Stallone and appeared in the movie Rocky, is born in Gioia del Colle, Italy.

1916: Edward Binns, U.S. actor whose notable movies include "12 Angry Men" and "North by Northwest," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1915: Billy Daniels, U.S. singer known best for his recording of "That Old Black Magic," is born in Jacksonville, Florida.

1914: Desmond Llewelyn, Welsh actor who played Q in 17 James Bond films, including "From Russia With Love" and "Octopussy," is born in Newport, Wales.

1913: Jesse Owens, U.S. track and field athlete who famously won four gold medals at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, is born in Oakville, Alabama.

In a year when hate threatened to overshadow the Olympic Games being held in Nazi Germany, Owens delighted the free world by winning four gold medals and destroying Adolf Hitler's notion that his Aryan athletes were superior to black competitors. The photos taken of Owens at those 1936 games, and in the years before and after, depict an astonishing athlete who has inspired generations of people of all races. Read more

1894: Billy Gilbert, U.S. comedian and actor who provided the voice of Sneezy in Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," is born in Louisville, Kentucky.

1888: Maurice Chevalier, French actor and singer whose signature songs included "Thank Heaven for Little Girls," which he performed in the 1958 movie "Gigi," is born in Paris, France.

