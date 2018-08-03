Died August 3

Arthur Lee was the leader of the 1960s and '70s band Love, a hard-to-pin-down group that incorporated elements of folk rock, psychedelia, garage rock, and R&B: a potent cocktail that made their music unforgettable. Though the band achieved only moderate success in their day, recordings such as "Forever Changes," featuring the single "Alone Again Or," have since been hailed as among the great classics of the era. A solo career followed his work with Love, still not reaching the heights of great success, but as word of his music spread, it became legend, and many of today's indie musicians cite Lee and Love as major influences. We remember Lee's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including Motown singer Syreeta Wright.

2015: Mel Farr, U.S. NFL running back who played seven years for the Detroit Lions, dies at 70.

2015: Coleen Gray, U.S. actress who starred in noir films such as "Kiss of Death," dies at 92.

2013: Dixie Evans, U.S. burlesque dancer who performed a well-known Marilyn Monroe tribute and created the Burlesque Hall of Fame, dies following a stroke at 86.

"I honestly think Dixie is the person who is single-handedly responsible for the resurgence of burlesque," said Angie Pontani, a New York-based burlesque performer. "She kept the flame alive. Her legacy is all the performers onstage today." Read more

2011: Bubba Smith, U.S. NFL defensive end who was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won the 1971 Super Bowl with the Baltimore Colts, then became an actor and was known best for his role as Moses Hightower in the first six "Police Academy" movies, dies at 66.

One of the best pass rushers in the game, Smith often drew two blockers, yet was effective enough to make two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team. His best work, though, came in college, and Smith was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. "He was simply a good guy," former Michigan State teammate Robert Viney said in a statement released through the university at the time. "His size made him an intimidating figure, but he was a real gentleman. He was a helluva player." Read more

2008: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Nobel Prize-winning Russian novelist known best for his novel "One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich," dies of a heart ailment at 89.

Through unflinching accounts of the years he spent in the Soviet gulag, Solzhenitsyn's novels and nonfiction works exposed the secret history of the vast prison system that enslaved millions. The accounts riveted his countrymen and earned him years of bitter exile, but international renown, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. And they inspired millions, perhaps, with the knowledge that one person's courage and integrity could, in the end, defeat the totalitarian machinery of an empire. Read more

2008: Erik Darling, U.S. folk singer who was at one time a member of the Weavers, dies of lymphoma at 74.

Darling was perhaps known best for his hit "Walk Right In" and for his arrangement of the iconic Southern true-crime ballad "Tom Dooley," which inspired the Kingston Trio's recording of the song that topped the charts in 1958. He was a member of the Tarriers, known for its version of "The Banana Boat Song (Day-O)" — the signature tune of Harry Belafonte, according to Darling's obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2008: Skip Caray, U.S. sportscaster who was known as the longtime play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves and was the son of the Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray, dies at 68.

The family line has continued with two of Skip Caray's sons. Chip Caray is part of the Braves broadcast team and Josh Caray is working on the radio for the Class A Rome Braves, according to Skip Caray's obituary by The Associated Press. While his father was known for his declarations of "Holy Cow," Skip Caray was able to declare "Braves Win! Braves Win!" with regularity as the team won 14 consecutive division titles beginning in 1991 and the 1995 World Series. Read more

2006: Arthur Lee, U.S. musician and singer who was known as the lead singer and songwriter for the band Love that is known best for their critically acclaimed 1967 album "Forever Changes," dies of complications from leukemia at 61.

2004: Henri Cartier-Bresson, French photographer who is considered to be the father of photojournalism, dies at 95.

2001: Christopher Hewett, English actor known best for playing the title character on the sitcom "Mr. Belvedere," dies at 80.

1995: Ida Lupino, English-born U.S. actress and director who starred in numerous movies including "High Sierra" with Humphrey Bogart and was a pioneering female director of "The Hitch-Hiker" and many other films and TV shows, dies following a stroke at 77.

1993: James Donald, Scottish actor known best for his roles in the movies "The Bridge on the River Kwai" and "The Great Escape," dies at 76.

1983: Carolyn Jones, U.S. actress known best for playing the role of Morticia Addams on "The Addams Family," who also was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in "The Bachelor Party," dies of colon cancer at 53.

1977: Alfred Lunt, U.S. actor and stage director known for his onstage partnership with his wife, Lynn Fontanne, dies at 84.

1966: Lenny Bruce, U.S. comedian and social critic whose outspoken routines on religion, politics, and sexuality were ahead of their time and greatly influenced such comedians as George Carlin and Richard Pryor, dies of an accidental overdose at 40.

"If you could be in the audience when he came up with that 45 minutes to an hour's worth of genius, you knew you had been blessed. America has produced three comedic geniuses – Mark Twain, Lenny Bruce, and Richard Pryor – and what Lenny was doing back then frightened people." – Dick Gregory Read more

1933: Arthur Collins, U.S. singer who was one of the most prolific recording artists of his time and was called the King of the Ragtime Singers, dies at 69.

1924: Joseph Conrad, Polish author who is considered one of the great novelists, whose works included "Heart of Darkness" and "The Secret Agent," dies at 66.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including Motown singer Syreeta Wright.