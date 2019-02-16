Died February 16

Lesley Gore launched her celebrated singing career with a catchy ode to teen heartbreak: "It's My Party." The song shot to No. 1 and opened the doors for follow-up hits including "Judy's Turn To Cry," "She's a Fool," and the song that would become an anthem for strong-minded women and a rallying cry for second-wave feminism, "You Don't Own Me." Later in life, Gore wrote songs for the movie "Fame," earning an Academy Award nomination, and hosted the TV show "In the Life." We remember Gore's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

2016: Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egyptian diplomat who was secretary-general of the United Nations from 1992 until 1996, dies at 93.

2015: Lesley Gore, U.S. singer-songwriter known best for her hits "It's My Party" and "You Don't Own Me," dies at 68.

Gore was discovered by Quincy Jones as a teenager and signed to Mercury Records. She graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with a degree in English/American literature. Gore's other hits include "She's a Fool," "Sunshine, Lollipops, and Rainbows," "That's the Way Boys Are," and "Maybe I Know." She co-wrote with her brother, Michael, the Academy Award-nominated song "Out Here on My Own" from the film "Fame." She also played Catwoman's sidekick on the cult TV comedy "Batman." Read more

2013: Ernie Vossler, U.S. professional golfer who won three PGA events, dies at 84.

2013: Tony Sheridan, English rock 'n' roll singer-songwriter and guitarist who played and recorded with the Beatles when they were his backing band for a brief time in 1961, dies at 72.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney said on his website that Sheridan "was a good guy who we knew and worked with from the early days in Hamburg." Sheridan was born May 21, 1940, in Norwich, England. He went to Hamburg in 1960 with a makeshift band, the Jets – and during his time in the German port city was backed by the Beatles. Sheridan and the Beatles together recorded "My Bonnie," released in 1962. Read more

2012: Gary Carter, U.S. Hall of Fame baseball catcher who won a World Series with the New York Mets in 1986, dies of cancer at 57.

Carter was an 11-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner. His bottom-of-the-10th single in Game 6 of the 1986 Series helped the Mets mount a charge against the Boston Red Sox and eventually beat them. With curly, blond locks flaring out from beneath his helmet, and a rigid, upright batting stance, Carter was immediately recognizable, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2012: Anthony Shadid, U.S. journalist and New York Times foreign correspondent who twice won the Pulitzer Prize, dies at 43.

Shadid's dispatches captured untold stories, from Baghdad under "shock and awe" bombing to Libya wracked by civil war. He survived a gunshot wound in the West Bank in 2002 and was captured for six days in Libya in 2011. Shadid was returning to Turkey from Syria, where he was reporting on the uprising against its president, when he suffered an asthma attack and collapsed. Read more

2011: Len Lesser, U.S. actor known best for playing the character Uncle Leo on "Seinfeld," dies at 88.

Lesser's lengthy list of television credits included parts on "Get Smart," "That Girl," "The Munsters," "The Monkees," "The Rockford Files," "thirtysomething," "ER," and "Everybody Loves Raymond," which featured Lesser in a recurring role as the arm-shaking Garvin. His film credits included "Outlaw Josey Wales," "Kelly's Heroes," "Birdman of Alcatraz," and "Death Hunt." Late in his career, he appeared on the TV drama "Castle." Read more

2006: Ernie Stautner, U.S. Hall of Fame NFL defensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers, dies at 80.

2005: Nicole DeHuff, U.S. actress who had her first major role in the movie "Meet the Parents," dies of pneumonia at 30.

2004: Doris Troy, U.S. singer, aka Mama Soul, who had a hit song with "Just One Look" and was signed to the Beatles' Apple Records, dies at 67.

2001: William Masters, U.S. gynecologist known best as part of the Masters and Johnson sexuality research team with partner Virginia Johnson, dies at 85.

2000: Marceline Day, U.S. film actress who was popular in the silent era, dies at 91.

1997: Chien-Shiung Wu, Chinese-American experimental physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project, dies at 84.

“[Wu's] most significant contribution to modern physics was a series of experiments she devised to test the law known as 'conservation of parity,' which held that there was a fundamental symmetry in the behavior of everything in nature, including atomic particles. In 1957, Wu’s male colleagues, who had come up with the theory—but not Wu, who had tested it—were awarded won the Nobel Prize.” Read more at Time.com

1996: Pat Brown, U.S. politician who was the governor of California from 1959 until 1967 and is the father of Governor Jerry Brown, dies at 90.

1996: Roger Bowen, U.S. actor known for playing Col. Henry Blake in the movie version of "M*A*S*H," dies at 63.

1990: Keith Haring, U.S. artist well-known for his graffiti in New York City, dies of AIDS at 31.

1986: Howard Da Silva, U.S. film and theater actor whose movie credits include "1776," dies at 76.

1985: Larry Ward, U.S. actor who starred on the TV Western series "The Dakotas," dies at 60.

1975: Norman Treigle, U.S. operatic bass-baritone who was highly acclaimed for his singing and acting abilities, dies at 47.

1975: Morgan Taylor, U.S. athlete who won a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 1924 Paris Olympics, dies at 71.

1967: Smiley Burnette, U.S. actor and country musician who played railway engineer Charlie Pratt on the TV series "Petticoat Junction," dies at 55.

1928: Eddie Foy, U.S. singer, actor, and dancer well-known as a vaudeville performer, dies at 71.

