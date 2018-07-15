Died July 15

Bert Convy is remembered today for his years as the smiling host of game shows like "Win, Lose, or Draw," "Super Password," and "To Tell the Truth." In addition to his hosting duties, Convy was also a successful Broadway actor, starring in the original productions of "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Cabaret," and appearing in "The Impossible Years." He was a prolific screen actor, appearing in films like "A Bucket of Blood" and "The Cannonball Run," among others. He turned up frequently on television in guest spots on programs such as "Fantasy Island," "Hawaii Five-0," "Charlie's Angels," and many more. We remember Convy's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Martin Landau, Oscar-winning actor known best for his role on the 1960s TV series “Mission: Impossible,” dies at 89.

2012: Celeste Holm, U.S. actress who won an Academy Award for her performance in "Gentleman's Agreement" in 1947 and was nominated for her role in "All About Eve," dies at 95.

In a career that spanned more than half a century, Holm played everyone from Ado Annie – the girl who just can't say no in "Oklahoma!" – to a worldly theatrical agent in the 1991 comedy "I Hate Hamlet" to guest-star turns on TV shows such as "Fantasy Island" and "Love Boat II" to Bette Davis' best friend in "All About Eve," according to her obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2003: Elisabeth Welch, U.S. singer and actress known best for her version of the song "Stormy Weather," dies at 99.

2003: Tex Schramm, U.S. Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager for the Dallas Cowboys who led the team to two Super Bowl victories in the 1970s when they were called America's Team, dies at 83.

1997: Gianni Versace, Italian fashion designer who founded a successful fashion company, is shot and killed by spree killer Andrew Cunanan at age 50.

The fashion mogul was shot on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion as he returned from his usual morning walk. Though the crime has been solved, it's never been fully resolved – we know Cunanan shot Versace, but we'll probably never learn why (spree killer Cunanan died by suicide days later). Versace’s sudden death was a great loss to his family – his partner, siblings, nieces, and nephews – and to a fashion world that surely would have benefited from his eye for color and trend over the past decade and a half. Read more

1996: Dana Hill, U.S. actress known best for playing Audrey Griswald in "National Lampoon's European Vacation," dies of complications of diabetes at 32.

1993: David Brian, U.S. actor and dancer who appeared in such films as "Flamingo Road" opposite Joan Crawford and "Beyond the Forest" with Bette Davis, dies of cancer and heart disease at 78.

1991: Bert Convy, U.S. actor, singer, and game show host known as the host on "Tattletales" and "Win, Lose, or Draw," dies of a brain tumor at 57.

Convy's long game show rule started in the 1960s when the actor and singer began appearing as a panelist on popular game shows like "Match Game," "Password," "To Tell the Truth," and "What's My Line?" Anyone watching Convy compete had to know that he was destined to lead his own game show – just listen to his pitch-perfect game-show-host voice. Read more

1990: Trouble T Roy, U.S. hip-hop dancer and rapper with the group Heavy D and the Boyz, dies after an accidental two-story fall outside of an arena after a performance at 22.

1986: Florence Halop, U.S. actress known best as the bailiff Florence on the sitcom "Night Court," dies of lung cancer at 63.

1986: Benny Rubin, U.S. comedian and actor who made many appearances on radio, TV, and movies, including "The Jack Benny Show" and "The Three Stooges," dies of a heart attack at 87.

1983: Eddie Foy Jr., U.S. character actor whose movie appearances included "Yankee Doodle Dandy," dies of pancreatic cancer at 78.

1982: Bill Justis, U.S. saxophone player and music arranger who had a hit song in 1957 with "Raunchy" and arranged songs for Sun Records artists such as Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash, dies of cancer at 55.

1960: Lawrence Tibbett, U.S. opera singer and actor who was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in "The Rogue Song," dies at 63.

1958: Julia Lennon, English mother of the legendary Beatle John Lennon, dies at 44 after being hit by a car while walking across a street.

1957: George Cleveland, Canadian-born U.S. actor known best for playing the grandfather role on the TV series "Lassie," dies of a heart attack at 71.

1947: Walter Donaldson, U.S. songwriter and composer who created many hit songs in the 1910s and '20s, including "My Blue Heaven" and "Don't Cry Frenchy, Don't Cry," dies at 54.

1933: Freddie Keppard, U.S. jazz cornetist who was one of the early stars of New Orleans jazz and once held the title of King in the New Orleans jazz scene, dies at 44.

1904: Anton Chekhov, Russian author, playwright, and medical doctor considered one of the greatest short story writers in history, whose plays included "Uncle Vanya" and "The Cherry Orchard," dies of tuberculosis at 44.

