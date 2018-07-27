Died July 27

Actor and comedian Bob Hope starred in more than 70 films during his six-decade career and made numerous appearances on television and in theatrical productions. Known for his "Road to ..." movies with co-stars Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour, he was a longtime fixture in USO shows, performing for American armed service personnel for years, almost always with a golf club in his hand and a Hollywood bombshell at his side. He also holds the distinction of being the most frequent host of the Oscars, at 14. We remember Hope's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Sam Shepard, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, dies at 73.

2016: Jerry Doyle, U.S. actor known best for starring on the sci-fi series "Babylon 5," dies at 60.

2013: Kidd Kraddick, U.S. radio and television personality known for his radio show "Kidd Kraddick in the Morning," who also appeared on "Dish Nation," dies at 53.

The Dallas Morning News reported Kraddick had been a staple in the Dallas market since 1984, starting in a late-night debut. The newspaper said he moved into morning show work by the early 1990s in that market, and his show began to gain wider acclaim and entered into syndication by 2001 as he gained a following in cities nationwide. Read more

2013: Lindy Boggs, U.S. politician who represented Louisiana in Congress from 1973 until 1991 and was the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, dies at 97.

During her 17-year career in the House, Boggs sought equal rights for women, minorities, and disadvantaged people. An effective lawmaker, Boggs wrote in her 1994 memoir – "Washington Through a Purple Veil: Memoirs of a Southern Woman" – that the only way to play the Washington game was "with confidence and authority and graciousness." Read more

2013: Suzanne Krull, U.S. actress who appeared on numerous television shows including "Lost," "ER," and "Glee," dies at 47.

2012: Tony Martin, U.S. singer and actor who was the husband of Cyd Charisse, whose movie appearances included "Music in My Heart" opposite Rita Hayworth and whose hit songs included "To Each His Own," dies of natural causes at 98.

A romantic idol for at least one generation, he had hit recordings including "I Get Ideas," "To Each His Own," "Begin the Beguine," and "There's No Tomorrow." Although he never became a full-fledged movie star, Martin was featured in 25 films, most of them made during the heyday of the Hollywood musicals, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. A husky 6 feet tall and dashingly handsome, he was often cast as the lead. Read more

2012: R.G. Armstrong, U.S. character actor who was in the movie "Heaven Can Wait" and on numerous TV series including "Bonanza," "Gunsmoke," and "The Andy Griffith Show," dies at 95.

2012: Norman Alden, U.S. character actor who appeared in many movies and TV series during his 50-year career, including "Back to the Future" and "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," dies at 87.

2010: Jack Tatum, NFL defensive back for the Oakland Raiders who was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and was known for his hard hitting, including the hit that paralyzed New England Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley, dies of a heart attack at 61.

Tatum was a central figure in "The Immaculate Reception" in the Raiders' 1972 playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. With 22 seconds left, Tatum jarred loose a pass to Frenchy Fuqua from Terry Bradshaw, and the ball bounced off Fuqua's foot and ricocheted into the arms of Steelers running back Franco Harris. Harris never broke stride and ran 42 yards for the winning touchdown. Read more

2010: Maury Chaykin, Canadian actor who starred on the "Nero Wolfe" television movie series and had a recurring role as Harvey Weingard on the HBO series "Entourage," dies of complications of a heart valve infection at 61.

His role in "Whale Music," a Canadian film, earned him a Genie (the Canadian equivalent to the Oscars) for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in 1994. He also picked up Geminis (the Canadian equivalent to the Emmys) for guest spots on the Canadian TV series "La Femme Nikita" in 1998 and "At the Hotel" in 2006. Read more

2003: Bob Hope, U.S. actor, comedian, and singer who was a Hollywood legend and was known for his USO shows entertaining the U.S. military, dies at 100.

Beginning in 1941 and continuing for half a century, Hope headlined 57 USO tours, bringing a bit of joy to the lives of U.S. military men and women serving in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the first Gulf War, and more. And he was deeply proud of this work. When President Bill Clinton named Hope an honorary veteran in 1997, Hope responded, "I've been given many awards in my lifetime – but to be numbered among the men and women I admire most – is the greatest honor I have ever received." Read more

2001: Leon Wilkeson, U.S. musician known best as the bassist for the Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, dies at 49.

1999: Harry Edison, U.S. jazz trumpeter who was a member of the Count Basie Orchestra and also played with Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, dies at 83.

1995: Rick Ferrell, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame catcher who was an eight-time All-Star, dies at 89.

1990: Bobby Day, U.S. singer who had a hit record with the song "Rockin' Robin," which Michael Jackson covered later, dies of cancer at 60.

1990: Elizabeth Allan, English actress who starred in the movie "David Copperfield" opposite W.C. Fields and Lionel Barrymore, dies at 80.

1988: Frank Zamboni, U.S. inventor known best for creating the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine, which is very familiar to fans of hockey or ice skating, dies at 87.

1987: Travis Jackson, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame shortstop for the New York Giants who hit over .300 six times and was considered one of the best defensive players in the league, dies of Alzheimer's disease at 83.

1984: James Mason, English actor who was a Hollywood star in such movies as "North by Northwest," "A Star Is Born," and "Heaven Can Wait," dies at 75.

1981: William Wyler, U.S. director who won three competitive Oscars, whose movies included "Wuthering Heights," "Ben-Hur," and "The Best Years of Our Lives," dies at 79.

1974: Lightnin' Slim, U.S. blues musician who was a legend in Louisiana swamp blues music, dies at 61.

1948: Joe Tinker, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame shortstop for the Chicago Cubs known for the great double play combination of Tinker to Evers to Chance, dies on his 68th birthday.

1946: Gertrude Stein, U.S. writer known for her gatherings at her home in Paris with known writers and artists, who wrote the book "The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas," dies at 72.

