Born July 27

We remember the talented and funny Jerry Van Dyke's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1963: Karl Mueller, U.S. bassist with Soul Asylum, who had a hit in 1993 with "Runaway Train," is born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

1957: Matt Osborne, U.S. professional wrestler who was the first wrestler to play the character Doink the Clown, is born in Charlotte, North Carolina.

1949: Maury Chaykin, American-Canadian actor who starred on A&E's "A Nero Wolfe Mystery," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

His role in "Whale Music," a Canadian film, earned him a Genie (the Canadian equivalent to the Oscars) in 1994 for best performance by an actor in a supporting role. He also picked up Geminis (the Canadian equivalent to the Emmys) for guest spots on the Canadian TV series "La Femme Nikita" in 1998 and "At the Hotel" in 2006. Read more

1938: Gary Gygax, U.S. game designer who co-created "Dungeons & Dragons," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

Gygax and Dave Arneson developed "Dungeons & Dragons" in 1974 using medieval characters and mythical creatures. The game known for its oddly shaped dice became a hit, particularly among teenage boys, and eventually was turned into video games, books, and movies. Gygax always enjoyed hearing from the game's legion of devoted fans, many of whom would stop by the family's home in Lake Geneva, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee, his wife said. Read more

1937: Don Galloway, U.S. actor known best for starring on TV's "Ironside," is born in Brooksville, Kentucky.

1933: Nick Reynolds, U.S. drummer who was a founding member of the Kingston Trio folk group, is born in San Diego, California.

It was during the mid-1950s that Reynolds met Bob Shane, who introduced him to Stanford student Dave Guard. Guard and Shane knew each other from playing music in Guard's native Hawaii. The three formed the Kingston Trio. In 1958, "Tom Dooley" earned Reynolds, Guard and Shane a trophy for best country and western performance at the first Grammys. The group, defined by tight harmonies and a clean-cut style, went on to win a Grammy the next year for best folk performance for its album "The Kingston Trio at Large." Read more

1931: Jerry Van Dyke, Dick Van Dyke's younger brother who is best remembered for his hilarious role as the sidekick on "Coach," is born in Danville, Illinois.

1929: Harvey Fuqua, U.S. singer and record producer who was a founding member of the Moonglows and an executive at Motown Records, is born in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Louisville, Kentucky, native founded the R&B-doo-wop group the Moonglows, which signed with disc jockey Alan Freed. The group's first single was the 1954 hit "Sincerely." Fuqua added Marvin Gaye and others in 1958 to a reconstituted group Fuqua called Harvey and the Moonglows. It had the 1958 hit "Ten Commandments of Love." He started Tri-Phi and Harvey Records in 1961, recording the Spinners, Junior Walker & the All Stars, and Shorty Long. Read more

1927: Guy Carawan, U.S. folk musician and musicologist who helped make the song "We Shall Overcome" a standard in the civil rights movement, is born in Los Angeles, California.

The song "We Shall Overcome" was adapted by Pete Seeger and others at Highlander from the spiritual "I Will Overcome." As Highlander music director, Carawan taught the song to activists who led the sit-in movement of the 1960s. He even sang it at the first organizing meeting of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee April 15, 1960, Carawan's wife, Candie Carawan, said. It included a verse added a year earlier by a 13-year-old African-American activist named Mary Ethel Dozier. Candie Carawan said Dozier came up with the words, "We are not afraid," during a sheriff's department raid on what was then the Highlander Folk School as she, Guy Carawan, and others sat in the dark, waiting. Read more

1910: Lupita Tovar, Mexican-American actress known best for her starring role in the 1931 Spanish language version of "Dracula," is born in Matias Romero, Mexico.

1910: Fern Persons, U.S. actress who appeared in films including "Field of Dreams" and "Hoosiers," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

