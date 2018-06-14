Died June 14

If you are a movie fan, then you have most likely heard a Henry Mancini score. He won four Academy awards during his career including one for "Breakfast at Tiffany's." He was also known for the unforgettable "Pink Panther Theme" and the theme song for the TV show "Peter Gunn." We remember Mancini's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: Ann Morgan Guilbert, U.S. character actress who played Millie Helper on the classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," dies at 87.

She is best known for her beloved role as the next door neighbor and best friend of Laura Petrie, played by Mary Tyler Moore, on the 1960s classic sitcom, “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” She appeared on 61 episodes of the show. Read more

2013: Tom Tall, U.S. rockabilly and country singer, and a guitarist known for his duets with Ginny Wright including their hit song "Are You Mine," dies at 75.

2013: Elroy Schwartz, U.S. writer who wrote material for famous comedians including Lucille Ball, Bob Hope, and Groucho Marx and was one of the head writers for the sitcom "Gilligan's Island," dies of complications from surgery at 89.

2012: Yvette Wilson, U.S. actress known best for her role as Andell Wilkerson on the sitcoms "Moesha" and "The Parkers," dies of cervical cancer at 48.

Wilson portrayed Wilkerson, owner of the popular hangout The Den on "Moesha." The UPN sitcom starred the singer Brandy. Wilson was a stand-up comic and was featured on "In Living Color." She also appeared in the movies "Poetic Justice" and "House Party 3." Read more

2009: Bob Bogle, U.S. guitarist who was a founding member and lead guitarist of the instrumental group the Ventures, who were pioneers of surf music, dies of non-Hodgkin lymphoma at 75.

The band sold millions of albums and heavily influenced other rock guitarists. It was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. The hall's website hailed the Ventures as "the most successful instrumental combo in rock and roll history." "Walk, Don't Run" reached No. 2 on the Billboard chart in 1960, and a revised version, "Walk, Don't Run '64," reached No. 8 in 1964. Among the band's other hits were "Perfidia" and the theme from Hawaii Five-O. Read more

1997: Richard Jaeckel, U.S. character actor whose many film appearances included "Sands of Iwo Jima" and "The Dirty Dozen" and who also appeared on TV's "Spenser: For Hire," dies of melanoma at 70.

1995: Rory Gallagher, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist who was highly regarded as a blues rock artist and influenced many guitar players, including Brian May from Queen and The Edge from U2, dies at 47.

1994: Henry Mancini, U.S. composer and arranger known best for his film and television scores including "The Pink Panther" theme and the theme for the "Peter Gunn" TV series, dies of pancreatic cancer at 70.

After spending six years writing movie music at Universal, Mancini decided to go out on his own. His big break came in 1958 when he was asked to write music for a new private eye show. Mancini's gritty, driving theme is immediately recognizable. And his work on "Peter Gunn" marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship with the show's creator, director Blake Edwards. Read more

1991: Peggy Ashcroft, English actress whose career spanned 48 years and who won an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in the film "A Passage to India," dies of a stroke at 83.

1989: Pete de Freitas, English musician who was the drummer for Echo & the Bunnymen, dies in a motorcycle accident at 27.

1986: Alan Lerner, U.S. lyricist and librettist whose collaborations with Frederick Loewe produced some of the world's most popular works of musical theater, including "My Fair Lady" and "Camelot," and movies including "Gigi," dies of lung cancer at 67.

1986: Marlin Perkins, U.S. zoologist known best as host of the TV program "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom," dies of cancer at 81.

1982: Marjorie Bennett, Australian actress who performed in movies with Charlie Chaplin and Abbott and Costello and had a recurring role on "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," dies at 86.

1980: Charles Miller, U.S. saxophonist and flutist known best for being a member of the band War, and for singing the low vocal part on the hit song "Low Rider," dies at 40 during a street robbery.

1977: Alan Reed, U.S. actor known best for supplying the voice of Fred Flintstone on "The Flintstones," who also had a recurring role on the sitcom "Mr. Adams and Eve," dies of a heart attack at 69.

1977: Robert Middleton, U.S. actor who played Jackie Gleason's boss on "The Jackie Gleason Show" and appeared with Elvis Presley in "Love Me Tender," dies of congestive heart failure at 66.

1967: Eddie Eagan, U.S. athlete who is the only person to win a gold medal in different events at both a summer Olympic event (boxing) and a winter Olympic event (bobsled), dies at 70.

1801: Benedict Arnold, U.S. general during the Revolutionary War for the American Continental Army who defected during the war to the British army, dies at 60.

