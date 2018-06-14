Born June 14

Saxophonist Junior Walker led one of Motown Records' signature bands, Junior Walker and the All Stars, whose 1960s hits included "Shotgun" and "What Does It Take (To Win Your Love)." Walker's '70s solo career didn't reach the heights he saw with the All Stars, but he was heard all over the radio in the '80s, thanks to his high-energy sax solo on another band's hit – the 1981 track "Urgent" by Foreigner. Several years after Walker's 1995 death, his hit single "Shotgun" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. We remember Walker's life as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including movie-score composer Henry Mancini.

1952: Pat Summitt, U.S. coach and the legendary former coach of the University of Tennessee women’s basketball team who led her players to eight NCAA championships, is born in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Summitt received many honors for her career. The Sporting News named her No. 11 on its list of the greatest coaches of all time; she was the only woman on the list. In 2012, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. Read more

1949: Papa Wemba, Congolese world music star called the King of Rhumba Rock, is born in Lubefu, Democratic Republic of Congo.

1936: Renaldo "Obie" Benson, U.S. soul singer who was the bass voice in the Four Tops and co-wrote Marvin Gaye's hit "What's Going On," is born in Detroit, Michigan.

The Four Tops sold more than 50 million records and recorded hit songs such as "Baby I Need Your Loving," "Reach Out (I'll Be There)," "I Can't Help Myself," and "Standing in the Shadows of Love." Read more

1931: Junior Walker, U.S. singer and saxophonist who was the leader of Junior Walker and the All Stars, is born in Blytheville, Arkansas.

Walker's first and greatest success was with his band Junior Walker and the All Stars. They had a string of R&B chart toppers, starting with 1965's "Shotgun." Somewhat younger listeners not familiar with Walker and the All Stars may recall his work on a 1981 pop song. "Urgent" was a hot single for Foreigner, and it features a sax solo by Walker. Read more

1928: Che Guevara, Argentine-Cuban revolutionary who was a popular symbol of the Cuban Revolution, is born in Rosario, Argentina.

Today, Guevara's image has become a staple of the T-shirt trade, adorning the chests of young rebels and fashionistas alike, as well as finding its way to hats, posters, jewelry, disposable lighters – and even, rather predictably, iPhone cases. Many who buy "Che chic" fashions know little of the man behind the photo – his deep love for the poor and desperate, his horror at the conditions they lived under, and his willingness to use violence to empower them. Read more

1925: Pierre Salinger, U.S. politician who was White House press secretary under Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, and who served as a U.S. senator and managed Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's presidential campaign, is born in San Francisco, California.

1919: Sam Wanamaker, U.S. film director who was a driving force behind the recreation of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1919: Gene Barry, U.S. actor who starred on the TV shows "Bat Masterson" and "Burke's Law," is born in New York, New York.

Before he landed the role in 1958, Barry's movie career appeared to be on the rise, and he was at first reluctant to play Bat Masterson. He had starred in the science-fiction classic "War of the Worlds" in 1953 and opposite Clark Gable in "Soldier of Fortune" in 1955. He said he was won over to TV when he learned that lawman Masterson had worn a derby and carried a gold-handled cane in real life. "I went over to the wardrobe department, picked out a brocaded vest, looked in the mirror, and there was this elegant gentleman," he recalled in 1999. "I said, 'Hey, that's Bat! That's me!'" Read more

1909: Burl Ives, U.S. actor and folk singer who had notable roles in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "East of Eden," and narrated the animated family special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," is born in Jasper County, Illinois.

He spent much of the early 1930s hitchhiking across the country with his banjo, doing odd jobs as he learned songs from cowboys, miners, hoboes, and itinerant preachers. By the end of the decade, he'd landed in New York City, where he built an audience among Greenwich Village's budding folk scene and added acting to his résumé, making his Broadway debut in 1938. Two years later, Ives had his own radio show on CBS, "The Wayfarin' Stranger," where he shared some of the folk tunes he'd collected on his travels as a young man – ditties like "Foggy, Foggy Dew" (a song he'd been arrested for performing in Utah), "Blue Tail Fly," and "Big Rock Candy Mountain." Read more

1811: Harriet Beecher Stowe, U.S. author and abolitionist known best for her novel "Uncle Tom's Cabin," is born in Litchfield, Connecticut.

