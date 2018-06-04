Died June 4

Ronnie Lane may not be the best-known rocker of the 1960s and '70s, but he was a member of two bands that were highly influential on rock 'n' roll: Faces and Small Faces. As the bassist and a songwriter for the bands, he contributed to hits including "Stay With Me," "Ooh La La," and "Itchycoo Park." While Small Faces launched Rod Stewart's successful solo career, Lane didn't make it as big as a solo artist, owing in part to a longtime struggle with multiple sclerosis. However, his band Slim Chance had U.K. hits, and he worked with notable artists including Eric Clapton and Pete Townshend. We remember Lane's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2014: Don Zimmer, U.S. professional baseball player, manager, and coach who most recently coached the Tampa Bay Rays from 2004 to 2014, dies at 83.

Zimmer played for the only Brooklyn Dodgers team to win the World Series, played for the original New York Mets, nearly managed the Boston Red Sox to a championship in the 1970s, and was Joe Torre's right-hand man with the New York Yankees' most recent dynasty. Zimmer was easily recognizable for the big chaw that always seemed to be in his cheek, and his storytelling was a treat for anyone lucky enough to hear him. Read more

2013: Joey Covington, U.S. drummer known best as a member of the bands Hot Tuna and the Jefferson Airplane, dies at 67.

Covington replaced Spencer Dryden as the Airplane's drummer from 1970-72. Before that, he was with the Airplane offshoot Hot Tuna and played congas on the 1969 Airplane album "Volunteers." Covington co-wrote several Airplane songs, including "Pretty as You Feel" and the 1976 tune "With Your Love." Read more

2012: Herb Reed, U.S. vocalist who was a founding member of the vocal group the Platters, dies at 83.

Reed founded the Platters in 1952 and sang bass on the group's four No. 1 hits, including "The Great Pretender," "My Prayer," "Twilight Time," and "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes." The Platters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Read more

2010: John Wooden, U.S. basketball coach whose nickname was the Wizard of Westwood and who led UCLA to 10 national championships, dies at 99.

With his signature rolled-up game program in hand, Wooden led the Bruins to 10 NCAA championships, including an unmatched streak of seven in a row from 1967 to 1973. Over 27 years, he won 620 games, including 88 straight during one historic stretch, and coached many of the game's greatest players such as Bill Walton and Lew Alcindor – later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Read more

2007: Freddie Scott, U.S. singer-songwriter who had a top-10 hit song with "Hey Girl" in 1963, dies at 74.

2001: John Hartford, U.S. folk, country, and bluegrass musician who played the guitar, banjo, and violin, played with the Byrds, and was a regular on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," dies at 63.

1997: Ronnie Lane, English musician and songwriter remembered best as a founding member and bassist for the bands Small Faces and Faces, dies at 51.

1994: Derek Leckenby, English musician who was the lead guitarist for the British invasion band Herman's Hermits, dies at 51.

1990: Stiv Bators, U.S. vocalist and guitarist known best as a member of the punk band the Dead Boys and then the rock band the Lords of the New Church, dies at 40.

1989: Dik Browne, U.S. cartoonist known best for creating the comic strip "Hagar the Horrible," dies at 71.

1975: Evelyn Brent, U.S. actress who starred in silent films and then continued to appear in talkies, including "Interference" with William Powell, dies at 73.

1973: Arna Bontemps, U.S. poet and novelist who was a noted member of the Harlem Renaissance, dies at 70.

1973: Murry Wilson, U.S. musician who was the father of Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, and Dennis Wilson and manager of their band, the Beach Boys, dies at 55.

1970: Sonny Tufts, U.S. actor who was most popular in the 1940s and '50s and appeared in the Marilyn Monroe movie "The Seven Year Itch," dies at 58.

1968: Dorothy Gish, U.S. film actress who was popular during the silent era and was the younger sister of actress Lillian Gish, dies at 70.

1929: Harry Frazee, U.S. theater producer and director who was also the owner of the Boston Red Sox and whose sale of Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees supposedly started the Curse of the Bambino, dies at 48.

1798: Giaocomo Casanova, Italian adventurer and author who was famous for his complicated and elaborate affairs with women, dies at 73.

