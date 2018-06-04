Born June 4

Freddy Fender brought his musical tales of love and heartbreak to generations of fans across genres. The Tejano superstar played everything from Spanish-language covers of Elvis Presley songs to rockabilly jams to classic country-music tear-jerkers. He hit it big in 1975 with two top hits, "Before the Next Teardrop Falls" and "Wasted Days and Wasted Nights," crossing over to the country and pop music charts, and he later joined supergroups Texas Tornados and Los Super Seven. We remember Fender's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1953: Jimmy McCullough, Scottish musician who was a member of bands including Wings and Small Faces, is born in Dumbarton, Scotland.

1945: Gordon Waller, Scottish singer and guitarist who was one-half of the duo Peter and Gordon, who had a hit in 1964 with "A World Without Love," is born in Braemar, Scotland.

1937: Gorilla Monsoon, born Robert Marella, U.S. professional wrestler and commentator who was the voice of the World Wrestling Federation, is born in New York, New York.

1937: Freddy Fender, U.S. singer-songwriter known best for his hit singles "Before the Next Teardrop Falls" and "Wasted Days and Wasted Nights," is born in San Benito, Texas.

Fender's last No. 1 hit came in 1976 with "You'll Lose a Good Thing," but it was far from the end of his career. He continued recording albums for many years, teaming up with super groups Texas Tornados and Los Super Seven. He won Grammy awards and was inducted into the Tejano Music Hall of Fame, and he acted in movies including "The Milagro Beanfield War." Read more

1936: Vince Camuto, U.S. shoe designer who co-founded the brand Nine West, is born in New York, New York.

1932: John Drew Barrymore, U.S. actor who was the father of actress Drew Barrymore, is born in Los Angeles, California.

He started his career while a teenager, appearing professionally first as John Barrymore Jr. and then as John Drew Barrymore. He had movie roles in the 1950s in "The Sundowners," "High Lonesome," "Quebec," "The Big Night," "Thunderbirds," and "While the City Sleeps." Read more

1924: Dennis Weaver, U.S. actor known best for playing Chester Good on "Gunsmoke" and Sam McCloud on "McCloud," is born in Joplin, Missouri.

When Weaver first auditioned for the series, he found the character of Chester "inane." He wrote in his 2001 autobiography, "All the World's a Stage," that he said to himself: "With all my Actors Studio training, I'll correct this character by using my own experiences and drawing from myself." The result was a well-rounded character that appealed to audiences, especially with his drawling, "Mis-ter Dil-lon." Read more

1921: Don Diamond, U.S. actor who played Crazy Cat on the TV sitcom "F Troop," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1921: Bobby Wanzer, U.S. NBA Hall of Fame guard who was a five-time All-Star for the Rochester Royals, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1907: Rosalind Russell, U.S. actress whose notable movies include "His Girl Friday," "Auntie Mame," and "Gypsy," is born in Waterbury, Connecticut.

