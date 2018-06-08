Died June 8

At 42, Satchel Paige was the oldest rookie in Major League Baseball history, making his debut in 1948 after spending decades as a star in the Negro Leagues. Paige was one of the first black players in the MLB, following the official end of the "color barrier" in baseball. Before joining the Cleveland Indians, Paige played for teams in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and all around the United States, honing his skills as an intimidatingly powerful pitcher. As an MLB player, Paige was renowned for his technical prowess and athleticism, as well as his infectious spirit and obvious love of the game. In 1971, he became the first Negro Leagues player ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. We remember Paige's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including the funny Joan Rivers.

2012: Frank Cady, U.S. actor well-known for his recurring role as storekeeper Sam Drucker in three television sitcoms, "Green Acres," "Petticoat Junction," and "The Beverly Hillbillies," dies at 96.

Cady played Sam Drucker, one of the less-loony denizens of Hooterville on "Green Acres." The show, about a Manhattan couple who left the Big Apple to live on a rundown farm, ran from 1965 to 1971. Cady also played the same character on "Petticoat Junction" and "The Beverly Hillbillies." He also had a recurring role as Doc Williams on "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet." Read more

2011: Alan Rubin, U.S. trumpet player who was a member of the Saturday Night Live band and a member of the Blues Brothers, who played Mr. Fabulous in the two "Blues Brothers" movies, dies of lung cancer at 68.

2010: Crispian St. Peters, English pop music singer-songwriter who had a top-10 hit in the U.S. in 1966 with "The Pied Piper," dies after a lengthy illness at 71.

2009: Johnny Palermo, U.S. actor who was a regular on the Nickelodeon cable TV series "Just for Kicks," dies in an auto accident at 27. Read more

2006: Robert Donner, U.S. character actor known best for his recurring role as Exidor on "Mork & Mindy" and Yancy Tucker on "The Waltons," dies of a heart ailment at 75.

2000: Jeff MacNelly, U.S. Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist also known for creating the popular comic strip "Shoe," dies of cancer at 52.

1988: Eli Mintz, U.S. actor known best for his role as Uncle David in the long-running 1950s comedy-drama "The Goldbergs," dies of pneumonia at 83.

1982: Satchel Paige, U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who was a legend in the Negro Leagues and played in Major League Baseball, starting as a rookie at age 42, dies of a heart attack at 75.

1972: Jimmy Rushing, U.S. singer known best as the lead vocalist for Count Basie's orchestra from 1935 until 1948, dies at 70.

1970: Abraham Maslow, U.S. psychologist known best for creating Maslow's hierarchy of needs, dies of a heart attack at 62.

1969: Robert Taylor, U.S. actor who was one of the most popular leading men of his time and starred in the movies "Waterloo Bridge" and "Bataan," dies of lung cancer at 57.

1968: Elizabeth Enright, U.S. children's book author known for her book "Thimble Summer" and her series of books about the Melendy family, dies at 58.

1845: Andrew Jackson, U.S. politician who was the seventh president of the United States from 1829 until 1837, dies at 78.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including the funny Joan Rivers.