Died March 27

Dudley Moore is well-known for his work in classic comedies like "10" and the "Arthur" films, for which he picked up an Oscar nomination. Moore also was a talented musician and composer, creating film soundtracks and often playing piano at the Venice, California, restaurant he co-owned. In 2001, he was appointed a commander of the Order of the British Empire. We remember Moore's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: Mother Mary Angelica, U.S. Roman Catholic nun who founded the global religious television network EWTN, dies at 92.

Inspired to create a religious community that would appeal to African-Americans in the Southern states, she worked with like-minded sisters to raise funds for what would become Our Lady of the Angels Monastery in Irondale, Alabama. Read more

2015: Hot Rod Hundley, U.S. NBA guard for the Lakers and later a broadcaster known best for his play-by-play for the Utah Jazz, dies at 80.

2014: James R. Schlesinger, U.S. economist and public servant who was the first U.S. secretary of energy, serving under President Jimmy Carter, dies at 85.

The onetime University of Virginia economics professor built an impressive national-security resume as defense secretary for Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford and was the nation's first energy secretary under Democratic President Jimmy Carter. Earlier he was a top White House budget official, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, and director of the Central Intelligence Agency — all under Nixon. Read more

2013: Yvonne Brill, Canadian-American rocket scientist who invented a more efficient thruster to keep satellites in orbit, dies at 88.

When she died in 2013, a New York Times obituary ignited controversy by leading with Brill's "mean beef stroganoff" and her devotion as a wife and mother, rather than her brilliant accomplishments as a scientist. Read more

2013: Fay Kanin, U.S. screenwriter who was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the movie "Teacher's Pet," dies at 95.

Kanin was nominated for an Academy Award for 1958's "Teacher's Pet" alongside her husband and writing partner, Michael Kanin. The film starred Clark Gable and Doris Day. Fay Kanin also won recognition for her television contributions, collecting two screenwriting Emmys in 1974 and another for producing the TV special "Friendly Fire" in 1979. Read more

2013: Paul Williams, U.S. founder of the music magazine Crawdaddy! in 1966, dies at 64.

2012: Adrienne Rich, U.S. writer and feminist who was one of the most influential poets of the 20th century, dies at 82.

Rich published more than a dozen volumes of poetry and five collections of nonfiction. She won a National Book Award for her collection of poems "Diving into the Wreck" in 1974. In 2004, she won the National Book Critics Circle Award in Poetry for her collection "The School Among the Ruins." Through her writing, Rich explored topics such as women's rights, racism, sexuality, economic justice and love between women. Read more

2012: Warren Stevens, U.S. actor who appeared on more than 150 prime-time TV shows from the 1950s until the 1980s, dies at 92.

2011: Farley Granger, U.S. actor known best for appearing in the Alfred Hitchcock movies "Rope" and "Strangers on a Train," dies at 85.

He made "Rope" in 1948 and "Strangers on a Train" in 1951. In the latter, he played a tennis star who meets a man on a train. The other man, played by Robert Walker, turns out to be a psychotic who proposes that each of them murder the other's troublesome relative. He tells Granger's character, "Some people are better off dead – like your wife and my father, for instance." Walker's character proceeds to carry out his part of the bargain, killing the tennis star's estranged wife and trapping the Granger character in an ever-tightening circle of suspicion. Read more

2009: Irving R. Levine, U.S. journalist who was a longtime correspondent for NBC News, dies at 80.

Known for his dry, measured delivery and trademark bow ties, Levine was a presence at NBC since 1950, when he began covering the Korean War, until his retirement in 1995. He had become the network's full-time economics correspondent in 1971 and in the last five years of his tenure also delivered weekly commentaries on CNBC. He also appeared on "Meet the Press" more than 100 times over the years. Read more

2006: Dan Curtis, U.S. television director and producer known for his afternoon TV series "Dark Shadows" and the miniseries "The Winds of War," dies at 78.

2004: Art James, U.S. game show host who hosted the shows "Concentration" and "Tic-Tac-Dough," among others, dies at 74.

2002: Billy Wilder, Austrian film director, writer, and producer who won six Oscars and whose classic movies include "Sunset Boulevard," "Some Like It Hot," and "The Apartment," dies at 95.

Part film noir, part horror movie, part self-reflexive critique of Hollywood, "Sunset Boulevard" stands as one of the greatest cinematic achievements in the history of the medium. Wilder said the film's genesis came when, as a new arrival to Hollywood in the 1940s, he would drive down Sunset Boulevard and see all the sprawling mansions built in the 1920s by mostly forgotten movie stars and wonder what their lives must be like after the parade had passed them by. Read more

2002: Dudley Moore, English actor and comedian well-known for his starring roles in "10" and "Arthur," dies at 66.

I nspector Clouseau was Peter Sellers’ territory for six "Pink Panther" movies, and he was slated for a seventh: "Romance of the Pink Panther." But Sellers died unexpectedly just two months before filming was scheduled to begin. The studio wanted to continue the hugely successful "Pink Panther" franchise and so approached Moore about stepping into the Clouseau role. Moore was interested … but only in the one movie, not the four-picture contract the studio wanted him to sign. He declined, and "Romance of the Pink Panther" was never made. The original series fizzled, though Steve Martin later played Clouseau in the 2006 reboot and 2009 sequel. Read more

2002: Milton Berle, U.S. comedian and actor who was one of TV's first stars and was known as Uncle Miltie, dies at 93.

2000: George Allen, Canadian hockey player who played for the Chicago Black Hawks, dies at 85.

2000: Ian Dury, English rock singer-songwriter who was the leader of Ian Dury and the Blockheads, dies at 57.

1996: Howard Wyeth, U.S. drummer and pianist who was the drummer for Bob Dylan's band and played with Roger McGuinn and Mick Ronson, dies at 51.

1991: Aldo Ray, U.S. actor who appeared in many movies including "We're No Angels," dies at 64.

1989: Jack Starrett, U.S. actor known best for his role as Gabby Johnson in the movie "Blazing Saddles," dies at 52.

1989: May Allison, U.S. film actress who was very popular during the silent era, dies at 98.

1977: Shirley Graham Du Bois, U.S. award-winning author, playwright, composer, and activist for African-American causes, who was married to W.E.B. Du Bois, dies at 80.

1977: Eve Meyer, U.S. model and actress who worked with and was married to filmmaker Russ Meyer, dies at 48.

1977: Diana Hyland, U.S. actress who was on the TV soaps "Young Dr. Malone" and "Peyton Place," dies of breast cancer at 41.

1968: Yuri Gagarin, Russian Soviet pilot and cosmonaut who was the first human being to journey to outer space, dies at 34 in a training accident.

1959: Grant Withers, U.S. actor who starred in the title role in the "Jungle Jim" movie serials and acted in many movies with his good friend John Wayne, including "Rio Grande," dies by suicide at 54.

