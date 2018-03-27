Born March 27

Jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan won her way to fame through a talent show at the famed Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York. She landed a spot opening for Ella Fitzgerald in 1943 and quickly rose to fame, thanks to her singular, unforgettable voice. She has been called one of the most wondrous voices of the 20th century and the greatest voice in the history of jazz. Her career spanned five decades and included dozens of albums and hit singles. In 1989, the National Endowment for the Arts bestowed upon her the NEA Jazz Masters Award, its highest honor for the art form. We remember Vaughan's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1947: John Mayhew, English drummer who played with Genesis before Phil Collins joined the band, is born in Ipswich, England.

1943: Grant McCune, U.S. special effects designer who created the great white shark for "Jaws" as well as a number of characters in "Star Wars," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1940: Janis Martin, U.S. rockabilly and country singer known as the Female Elvis, is born in Sutherlin, Virginia.

1940: Lindy Infante, U.S. NFL head coach for the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts, is born in Miami, Florida.

1931: David Janssen, U.S. actor known best for starring as Dr. Richard Kimble on TV's "The Fugitive," is born in Naponee, Nebraska.

1929: Anne Ramsey, U.S. actress who played Mama Fratelli in "The Goonies" and Mrs. Lift in "Throw Momma From the Train," is born in Omaha, Nebraska.

1927: Anthony Lewis, U.S. journalist known for his legal journalism, is born in the Bronx, New York.

Lewis won the Pulitzer in 1955 for national reporting for the Washington Daily News and again in 1963 for national reporting for The New York Times. From 1969 to 2001, he wrote the column "Abroad at Home" for the Times. His books included "Portrait of a Decade: The Second American Revolution," "Gideon's Trumpet," and "Make No Law: The Sullivan Case and the First Amendment." Read more

1926: Frank O'Hara, U.S. poet who was a leading figure in the New York School, is born in Baltimore, Maryland.

1924: Sarah Vaughan, U.S. jazz singer widely considered one of the greatest singers of the 20th century, is born in Newark, New Jersey.

Frank Sinatra stated his jealousy, plain and simple: "Sassy is so good now that when I listen to her I want to cut my wrists with a dull razor." The list of praise and honors for Vaughan goes on and on, including a double entry into the Grammy Hall of Fame. The special recognition, given to recordings that are at least 25 years old and have "qualitative or historical significance," was bestowed on Vaughan's single "If You Could See Me Now" and her album "Sarah Vaughan With Clifford Brown." Read more

1921: Harold Nicholas, U.S. dancer who was one of the famous Nicholas Brothers, is born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

1921: Phil Chess, U.S. record producer who co-founded the legendary blues music label Chess Records with his brother Leonard, is born in Częstochowa, Poland.

1914: Richard Denning, U.S. actor who starred on radio's "My Favorite Husband" alongside Lucille Ball, is born in Poughkeepsie, New York.

1899: Gloria Swanson, U.S. actress known best for her role as Norma Desmond in Billy Wilder's "Sunset Boulevard," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1886: Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, German-American architect who was one of the masters of modern architecture, is born in Aachen, Germany.

1863: Henry Royce, English car designer who co-founded Rolls-Royce, is born in Alwalton, England.

