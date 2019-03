Died March 3

We remember Berta Cáceres and other notable people who died this day in history.

2018: David Ogden Stiers, actor best known to audiences as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in “M*A*S*H” and Cogsworth in Disney's animated "Beauty and the Beast," dies at 75.

2018: Roger Bannister, British runner who was the first to break the four minute mile barrier, dies at 88.

2016: Berta Cáceres, Honduran environmental activist and indigenous leader, is murdered in her home at 44.

In a country with growing socioeconomic inequality and human rights violations, Cáceres rallied the indigenous Lenca people of Honduras and waged a grassroots campaign that successfully pressured the world’s largest dam builder to pull out of the Agua Zarca Dam. Read more

2016: Martin Crowe, New Zealand cricketer and commentator regarded as the country's greatest batsman, dies of lymphoma at 53.

2015: Lynn Borden, U.S. actress and model known best for her role as Barbara Baxter on the TV sitcom "Hazel," dies at 77.

2013: Bobby Rogers, U.S. vocalist who was well-known as a member of the Motown group the Miracles, dies at 73.

Rogers formed the group in 1956 with cousin Claudette Rogers, Pete Moore, Ronnie White and William "Smokey" Robinson. Their hits included "I Second That Emotion" and "The Tears of a Clown." Rogers and the Miracles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. Read more

2012: Ronnie Montrose, U.S. rock guitarist who formed the band Montrose and played with Sammy Hagar and Edgar Winter, dies of prostate cancer at 64.

Besides forming his own band in 1973, Montrose performed with a number of rockers, including Sammy Hagar, Herbie Hancock, Van Morrison, Boz Scaggs and the Edgar Winter Group. "The guy was such a legendary figure for so many people," said his agent, Jim Douglas. "He influenced so many bands." Douglas described Montrose as "one of the founding farmers of rock and roll," while Montrose's wife, Leighsa, noted his work ethic. Read more

2012: Alex Webster, U.S. NFL running back and coach for the New York Giants who was elected to two Pro Bowl rosters, dies at 80.

Webster, a native of Kearny, New Jersey, played his entire NFL career with New York. He ran for two touchdowns and had five catches for 76 yards in the Giants' 47-7 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1956 NFL championship game. Read more

2012: Ralph McQuarrie, U.S. artist who developed the look of the first Star Wars trilogy, dies at 82.

2012: Leonardo Cimino, U.S. actor who appeared in "Dune" and "The Monster Squad," dies at 94.

2010: Keith Alexander, English football player and manager, dies at 53.

2004: Cecily Adams, U.S. actress and casting director who was the daughter of actor Don Adams, dies at 46.

2003: Horst Buchholz, German actor who is remembered for playing Chico in the movie "The Magnificent Seven," dies at 69.

2002: Harlan Howard, U.S. country music songwriter who penned hits for artists including Johnny Cash and Charlie Rich, dies at 74.

2001: Louis Edmonds, U.S. actor who played Langley Wallingford on soap opera "All My Children," dies at 77.

1998: Fred Friendly, U.S. broadcast executive who was president of CBS News, dies at 82.

1996: Marguerite Duras, French writer and filmmaker nominated for an Academy Award for the screenplay for 1959 film "Hiroshima mon amour," dies at 81.

1993: Albert Sabin, Polish-born U.S. medical researcher who developed the oral polio vaccine, dies at 86.

1993: Carlos Montoya, Spanish flamenco guitarist who was very influential in the development of modern flamenco music, dies at 89.

1991: Arthur Murray, U.S. dance instructor who created the popular chain of dance studios, dies at 95.

1990: Charlotte Moore Sitterly, U.S. astronomer who was awarded the Bruce Medal, dies at 91.

1988: Lois Wilson, U.S. film actress who was popular in the silent era, dies at 93.

1987: Danny Kaye, U.S. comedian, singer and actor who appeared in the movies "White Christmas" and "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," dies at 74.

Just as deserving of accolades as his career in the entertainment world was his humanitarian work. For decades, Kaye was the celebrity face of UNICEF. He was one of the first celebrities to represent a charitable organization, starting a trend that has grown over the years to the point that almost every celebrity we can name is associated with one cause or another – though in most cases we'd be hard-pressed to come up with the specific cause. But not so with Kaye. He was inextricably linked with UNICEF – and his involvement and advocacy helped children around the world. Read more

1974: Frank Wilcox, U.S. character actor who appeared in more than 150 movies and played oil executive John Brewster on The Beverly Hillbillies, dies at 66.

1966: William Frawley, U.S. actor well-known for his role as Fred Mertz on the I Love Lucy series, dies at 79.

1966: Alice Pearce, U.S. comedian and actress known for playing the role of Gladys Kravitz on the series Bewitched for the first two seasons, dies of ovarian cancer at 48.

1959: Lou Costello, U.S. comedian and actor who was a member of the popular comedy duo Abbott and Costello, dies of a heart attack at 52.

It was hard not to like Costello, the comic to Bud Abbott's straight man during dozens of performances that took them from the vaudeville stage to film to the new medium of television. Abbott and Costello were arguably the country's most popular comedy duo for more than a dozen years in the 1940s and '50s. Read more

1953: James J. Jeffries, U.S. heavyweight boxing champion from 1899-1905 and who is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, dies at 77.

1929: Katharine Wright, U.S. teacher and sister of airplane pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright, dies at 54.

