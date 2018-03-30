Died March 30

Stand-up comedian Mitch Hedberg gained a following for his surreal one-liners, delighting fans and baffling everybody else with jokes like, "My friend asked me if I wanted a frozen banana, but I said 'No … but I want a regular banana later, so yeah.'" As he gained a cult following, he appeared on "Late Night With David Letterman" and "That '70s Show." He wrote, directed, and co-produced the feature film "Los Enchiladas!" – in which he also starred. His fans included fellow comedians George Carlin and Dave Chappelle. We remember Hedberg's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2014: Kate O'Mara, English actress known for roles on "Dynasty" and "Doctor Who," dies at 74.

The actress, who began her television career in the 1960s, became a household name for playing Cassandra "Caress" Morrell, sister to Joan Collins' Alexis Colby, on "Dynasty." In Britain she is often remembered for her role on "Triangle" — a soap opera set aboard a North Sea ferry that is often cited as the worst piece of British television. She also appeared on the original run of the British series "Doctor Who" and BBC drama "Howards' Way." In the 1990s, she starred on the comedy show "Absolutely Fabulous" with Joanna Lumley. Read more

2013: Bob Turley, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher who won two World Series titles with the New York Yankees and won the Cy Young Award in 1958, dies at 82.

2013: Phil Ramone, U.S. music producer who was a legend in the business and produced albums by John Coltrane, Ray Charles, the Band, Madonna, Paul McCartney, and more, dies at 79.

Few in the recording industry enjoyed a more spectacular and diverse career. Ramone won 14 competitive Grammy awards and one for lifetime achievement. Worldwide sales for his projects topped 100 million. He was at ease with rock, jazz, swing, and pop, working with Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney, Elton John and Tony Bennett, Madonna and Lou Reed. Read more

]2006: Red Hickey, U.S. professional football player and coach who invented the popular "shotgun" formation as head coach of the San Francisco 49'ers in 1960, dies at 89.

2005: Mitch Hedberg, U.S. stand-up comedian who gained a large cult following and was known for his surreal humor, dies at 37.

Hedberg's one-liners, dished off in a spacy staccato, were based on absurdist, random observations. His long, dirty blond hair harkened to the image of a 1970s stoner, and his success occurred in light of, in spite of and even because of his quarter-century affair with drugs and alcohol. "I'd probably be living in Costa Rica, eating oranges on the beach, if I wasn't doing comedy," he told the St. Paul, Minnesota, Pioneer Press several months before his death. Read more

2005: Don Rose, U.S. radio personality who had a very popular morning show on KFRC in San Francisco, dies at 70.

"If you didn't listen to Dr. Don, you were out of it,'' said Dave Sholen, who was his last program director at KFRC, before Rose left in 1988. "You'd go to school and you wouldn't know what was going on. It was a must-listen.'' A master of one-liners and wild sound effects, Rose was a pioneer in radio on both coasts, after starting his career broadcasting in the fly-over zone in between. He broadcast in the golden age of Top 40 radio. Read more

2005: Derrick Plourde, U.S. drummer for many pop-punk bands including the Ataris and Mad Caddies, dies at 33.

2005: Milton Green, U.S. athlete who held the world record in high hurdles in the 1930s and boycotted the 1936 Olympic games in protest of the Nazi regime, dies at 91.

2005: Robert Creeley, U.S. poet and author of more than 60 books who was the New York State poet laureate from 1989 until 1991, dies at 78.

2004: Timi Yuro, U.S. singer who had a rhythm-and-blues hit with "Hurt" in 1961, dies at 63.

2004: Alistair Cooke, English journalist known best for his time as host of Public Broadcasting Service's Masterpiece Theater, dies at 95.

2003: Michael Jeter, U.S. actor known for his role as Herman Stiles on the TV sitcom Evening Shade, dies at 50.

2002: Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, English royalty who was married to King George VI and who is the mother of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 101.

She was known best to younger generations as the mother of Queen Elizabeth II and grandmother of Prince Charles. Remarkably spright despite her age, the queen mother was a fixture at royal occasions, delighting in mixing with the public and greeting people who flocked to meet her. But those who were young when German bombs rained down on London in 1940 remembered her as the queen who endured the blitz with them and visited their shattered homes. Read more

1999: Gary Morton, U.S. comedian who became the second husband of Lucille Ball and remained married to her until her death, dies at 74.

1995: Paul Rothchild, U.S. record producer well-known for his work with the Doors and the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, dies at 59.

1986: James Cagney, U.S. actor who is a legend in Hollywood for playing tough guy roles in movies such as The Public Enemy, dies at 86.

1985: Harold Peary, U.S. actor who was the star of the hit radio series The Great Gildersleeve, dies at 76.

1971: Selmer Jackson, U.S. character actor who appeared in more than 400 movies, dies at 82.

1968: Bobby Driscoll, U.S. child actor who starred in many Disney movies including Song of the South and Treasure Island, dies of longtime drug abuse at 31.

1840: George Bryan "Beau" Brummell, iconic English aristocrat who popularized the suit and necktie in men's fashion, dies at 71.

