Died May 19

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was one of the most beloved first ladies in U.S. history as well as one of the most admired figures of the 20th century. Known to many simply as Jackie O in her later years, she was legendarily stylish, ushering in a new look for the 1960s as she joined her husband, President John F. Kennedy, in the White House. She was known for her efforts to preserve historic architecture. Later in life, she took on a career as a book editor. We remember Kennedy Onassis' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: Morley Safer, U.S. television journalist for CBS News' "60 Minutes," dies at 84.

In 1970, Harry Reasoner, one of the original “60 Minutes” correspondents, quit CBS to become the news anchor for another network. Safer was tapped for Reasoner’s “60 Minutes” beat, where he flourished. Among his notable stories for "60 Minutes" were a report on the Gulf of Tonkin incident in Vietnam, for which he won an Emmy Award. He would return to Vietnam in 1989 for "60 Minutes," interviewing Vietnamese people about their experiences in the war. Read more

2016: Alan Young, British-born, Canadian-American actor known best for starring as Wilbur Post on the classic sitcom "Mr. Ed," dies at 96.

2015: Margaretta "Happy" Rockefeller, U.S. philanthropist and wife of Nelson Rockefeller when he served as governor of New York and vice president of the United States, dies at 88.

2012: Bob Boozer, U.S. NBA player who averaged nearly 15 points per game and won an NBA championship with Milwaukee in 1971, dies at 75.

Boozer was the No. 1 pick in the 1959 NBA draft after he earned All-America honors his junior and senior seasons at Kansas State. The 6-foot-8-inch forward retired after winning the 1971 NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. One of his great joys was playing with Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, and Jerry Lucas on the gold medal-winning 1960 Olympic team. He went on to average 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for six professional teams. Read more

2006: Freddie Garrity, English singer and actor who was the lead singer for the pop band Freddie and the Dreamers, dies at 69.

2005: Henry Corden, Canadian-born U.S. actor and voice artist who became the voice of Fred Flintstone after Alan Reed died in 1977, dies at 85.

2003: Camoflauge, born Jason Johnson, U.S. rapper from Savannah, Georgia, who opened for major rap acts including Ice-T and Ludacris, dies at 21.

2001: Susannah McCorkle, U.S. jazz singer who performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, dies by suicide at 55.

1999: Candy Candido, U.S. radio performer and voice actor who was the voice of the bear on the "Gentle Ben" TV series and the voice of many Disney characters including Nero in "The Rescuers," dies at 85.

1996: John Beradino, U.S. Major League Baseball infielder turned actor who won a World Series in 1948 while playing for the Cleveland Indians, but was known best for playing Dr. Steve Hardy on the soap opera "General Hospital," dies at 79.

1994: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, U.S. book editor and former first lady of the United States when she was married to President John F. Kennedy, dies at 64.

First lady, fashion icon, mother, world traveler, editor – Jackie Kennedy had many roles. Born Jacqueline Lee Bouvier in 1929, Jackie O is arguably the most beloved first lady in American history. Her style and grace, even in the midst of unspeakable events such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, inspired our nation. Read more

1994: Henry Morgan, U.S. humorist who was a regular panelist on the game shows "I've Got a Secret" and "To Tell the Truth," dies at 79.

1989: Robert Webber, U.S. actor who appeared in the film "12 Angry Men" and played Cybill Shepherd's father on the hit TV series "Moonlighting," dies at 64.

1971: Ogden Nash, U.S. poet who was known as one of the country's best producers of humorous poetry, dies at 68.

1969: Coleman Hawkins, U.S. jazz tenor saxophonist who was considered one of the all-time greats and who led a combo that included Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, dies at 64.

1958: Ronald Colman, English actor who was most popular during the 1930s and '40s and won an Academy Award for best actor for "A Double Life," dies of emphysema at 67.

1946: Booth Tarkington, U.S. author known best for his novel "The Magnificent Ambersons," dies at 76.

1864: Nathaniel Hawthorne, U.S. author known best for his novel "The Scarlet Letter," dies at 59.

1536: Anne Boleyn, queen of England from 1533 until 1536 as the second wife of King Henry VIII, is executed after being accused of adultery at about 35.

