Born May 19

Andre the Giant was a professional wrestler who stood 7 feet 4 inches tall and weighed in at around 500 pounds. He was the World Wrestling Federation's world heavyweight champion, and he also became an actor. We loved him in his role as Fezzik, the likable giant in the movie "The Princess Bride." We remember Andre the Giant's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including beloved first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

1959: Nicole Brown Simpson, German-American ex-wife of former NFL player O.J. Simpson, is born in Frankfurt, Germany.

Simpson was a devoted mother to her children. She reportedly eschewed nannies and "insisted on hands-on mothering, carpooling, shuttling the children to karate and dance lessons, picking them up daily after school, often followed by a stop at a local Baskin-Robbins." She was also a small-business owner, having opened her own interior design firm, according to her posthumous foundation, NicoleBrown.org. Read more

1951: Joey Ramone, born Jeffrey Ross Hyman, U.S. singer who was the co-founder and lead vocalist for the punk band the Ramones, is born in Queens, New York.

The Ramones recorded their first album of two-minute, three-chord blasts in February 1976. The band then earned a loyal cult following with a seemingly endless string of tours where they would crank out 30 songs in 90 minutes. In 1979, Joey and the band appeared in the Roger Corman movie "Rock N' Roll High School," contributing the title song to the soundtrack. They also did the title track for the film "Pet Semetary," based on the book by Ramones fan Stephen King. Read more

1947: Steve Currie, English musician who was the bassist for the glam rock band T. Rex, is born in Grimsby, England.

1946: Andre the Giant, born Andre Roussimoff, French professional wrestler and actor who was a World Wrestling Federation champion and starred as Fezzik in "The Princess Bride," is born in Grenoble, France.

In 1988, he won the WWF championship, defeating another larger-than-life character, Hulk Hogan. Around that same time, Andre gained a whole new group of fans who loved him for a very different reason … his role as the good-hearted strongman Fezzik in the 1987 film "The Princess Bride." Although a thug by profession, gentle giant Fezzik preferred helping to hurting. Read more

1941: Nora Ephron, U.S. writer, producer, and director who wrote films including "When Harry Met Sally…" and "Sleepless in Seattle," is born in New York, New York.

Ephron became widely known as a romantic comedy writer, thanks to the wild success of movies like "When Harry Met Sally…," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "You've Got Mail." But her screenwriting career was about much more than "chick flicks." In fact, it started with a couple of dramas. Ephron wrote the screenplay for the Meryl Streep/Jack Nicholson pic "Heartburn," based on her own semi-autobiographical book about the breakup of a marriage (hers to journalist Carl Bernstein, of Watergate fame). Meanwhile, her screenplay for "Silkwood" – also starring Streep – told the tale of environmental whistleblower "Karen Silkwood" and earned Ephron an Oscar nomination. Read more

1939: Dick Scobee, U.S. NASA astronaut who was the commander of the space shuttle Challenger, is born in Cle Elum, Washington.

Having previously piloted the space shuttle Challenger in 1984, Scobee was made commander for the STS-51-L mission. He would oversee a crew of six others, including civilian teacher Christa McAuliffe. Read more

1932: Alma Cogan, English singer who was a friend of the Beatles and had hits including "Dreamboat," is born in London, England.

1930: Lorraine Hansberry, U.S. playwright and writer known best for her play "A Raisin in the Sun," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

The kitchen sink drama was considered a risky financial investment – not least of all because it featured an all-African-American cast (including Sidney Poitier, Louis Gossett Jr., and Ruby Dee). It took over a year to raise enough money to debut the play, and early reviews were mixed. But after positive off-Broadway runs in New Haven, Chicago, and Philadelphia, the play began to gather steam. Making its Broadway debut at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, it introduced white audiences to scenes of black life they'd never seen before and drew black audiences to Broadway like no show before. Read more

1928: Dolph Schayes, NBA Hall of Fame Player who was a 12-time All-NBA selection and won an NBA championship in 1955, is born in the Bronx, New York.



In 1996, he earned recognition as one of the greatest players in NBA history when he was named to the NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. Schayes averaged 18.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game over the course of his NBA career. He was named to the All-Star team 12 times and led Syracuse to its only NBA title in 1955.The skilled forward was also a standout at the collegiate level, as he led NYU to the national championship game in 1945. Read more

1925: Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, U.S. Muslim minister who was one of the best-known civil rights activists of his generation, is born in Omaha, Nebraska.

1795: Johns Hopkins, U.S. entrepreneur, abolitionist, and philanthropist whose bequests founded Johns Hopkins University and a number of other institutions, is born in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

