Died May 4

Adam Yauch was known better as MCA, a founding member of hip-hop superstars the Beastie Boys. Along with partners Mike D and Ad-Rock, he took MTV and radio by storm in 1986 with "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)" and other fun singles. As they matured, so did their music, and they began receiving nominations and awards for songs including "Sabotage," "Intergalactic" and "Make Some Noise." In his personal life, Yauch was an activist for Tibetan independence and a supporter of feminism and the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. We remember Yauch's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2015: Marv Hubbard, U.S. NFL fullback who played most of his career for the Oakland Raiders and was a 3-time Pro Bowl selection, dies at 68.

2012: Adam Yauch, U.S. rap artist and film director who was well-known as a member of the rap group Beastie Boys, dies of cancer at 47.

The Brooklyn-born Yauch created the Beastie Boys with high school friend Michael "Mike D" Diamond. Originally conceived as a hardcore punk group, it became a hip-hop trio soon after Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz joined. They released their chart-topping debut Licensed to Ill in 1986, a raucous album led by the anthem "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)." Read more

2012: Bob Stewart, U.S. producer who created the popular TV game shows To Tell the Truth, Password, The Price Is Right and The $10,000 Pyramid, dies at 91.

2012: Mort Lindsey, U.S. composer who was the musical director for artists including Judy Garland and Barbara Streisand, dies at 89.

2011: Mary Murphy, U.S. actress who played opposite Marlon Brando in The Wild One and was in Junior Bonner with Steve McQueen, dies at 80.

2010: Ernie Harwell, U.S. sportscaster known best as the voice of Detroit Tigers baseball for 42 years, dies at 92.

Harwell spent 42 of his 55 years in broadcasting with the Tigers. He was their play-by-play radio voice from 1960-1991 and 1993-2002, joining Mel Allen, Jack Buck, Harry Caray and others as some of the game's most famous voices. Read more

2009: Dom DeLuise, U.S. actor who was well-known for his appearances in Mel Brooks movies such as Silent Movie and in movies with his good friend Burt Reynolds such as The Cannonball Run, dies at 75.

When DeLuise died in 2009, his frequent director Mel Brooks said that he "created so much joy and laughter on the set that you couldn’t get your work done. So every time I made a movie with Dom, I would plan another two days on the schedule just for laughter." Read more

1997: Alvy Moore, U.S. actor known best for his role as agricultural agent Hank Kimball in the sitcom Green Acres, dies at 75.

1995: Connie Wisniewski, U.S. professional baseball player in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, who was considered by many to be the best underhanded pitcher in the league, dies at 73.

1991: Dennis Crosby, U.S. singer who was the son of Bing Crosby, commits suicide at 56.

1990: Emily Remler, U.S. jazz guitarist who was mentored by guitar great Herb Ellis and recorded many albums in the 1980s, dies of heart failure at 32.

1987: Cathryn Damon, U.S. actress known best in her role as Mary Campbell in the TV series Soap, dies of cancer at 56.

1987: Paul Butterfield, U.S. blues singer and harmonica player who formed the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, which performed at Woodstock and the Monterey Pop Festival, dies at 44.

1984: Diana Dors, English actress who was called the English Marilyn Monroe and who appeared in movies and television series including Alfred Hitchcock Presents, dies of cancer at 52.

1975: Moe Howard, U.S. actor and comedian who was well-known as one of the Three Stooges, dies at 77.

1970: Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Knox Schroeder, college students at Kent State University, are killed by Ohio National Guardsmen during an on-campus protest of the Vietnam War.

1961: Anita Stewart, U.S. actress who was one of the most popular stars in early Hollywood movies during the 1910s, dies at 66.

