Died November 1

We remember famous people who died this day, November 1, in history, including NFL running back Walter Payton.

2015

Fred Thompson, U.S. senator from Tennessee and actor known best for his appearances on TV's "Law & Order," dies at 73.

Thompson, a lawyer, alternated between politics and acting much of his adult life. Once regarded as a rising star in the Senate, he retired from the seat when his term expired in January 2003, saying he didn't "have the heart" for another term. Read more

2014

Wayne Static, U.S. musician who was the lead singer and a guitarist for the metal band Static-X, dies at 48.

Static-X frontman Wayne Static had a big impact on hard rock. Born Wayne Richard Wells in Michigan, he got his first guitar at age 7. The following year he won a talent contest playing "Skip to My Lou." By 12 he was playing in a band and had decided to become a professional musician. He landed first in Chicago, where he teamed up with future Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan... Read more

2012

Pascual Perez, Dominican pitcher for several Major League Baseball teams, is killed at 55.

Perez, 55, played 11 seasons in the majors and compiled a lifetime record of 67-68 with the Braves, Pirates, Expos, and Yankees. But he was in and out of trouble for much of his career. "We were shocked to hear the news of Pascual Perez' death earlier today," said Braves president John Schuerholz in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during the aftermath of this tragic event. Pascual left his mark with the Braves organization and will always be remembered fondly by Braves fans." Read more

2011

Dorothy Howell Rodham, the mother of former first lady and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, dies at 92.

Rodham was a witness to her daughter's political victories and defeats. She avoided the spotlight and rarely gave interviews about herself or her daughter and son-in-law, the former president. A notable exception was her daughter's 2008 bid for the Democratic nomination for president. She appeared with her daughter in primary states, particularly at events focusing on women's issues. Clinton cited her mother in at least one ad during the campaign, saying that her mother had taught her to stand up for herself and to stand up for those who needed help. Read more

2010

Charlie O'Donnell, U.S. television announcer for the "Wheel of Fortune" and other game shows, dies of heart failure at 78.

O'Donnell was a popular radio disc jockey in New York before starting his television career in Philadelphia with Dick Clark on American Bandstand." He also served as announcer for Oscar and Emmy telecasts and other game shows including "The Newlywed Game." His signature phrase, "Wheeeeeeel of Fortune," could be heard on the show from its beginning with host Chuck Woolery in 1975. Read more

2008

Yma Sumac, Peruvian-American soprano whose vocal range was said to be over 5 octaves, dies in her 80s of colon cancer.

Shakir Stewart, U.S. music producer with Def Jam and other record companies, dies at 34 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stewart signed such artists as Rick Ross and Young Jeezy to the label before being named in June to the post once filled by Jay-Z. The Oakland, California, native came to Atlanta to attend Morehouse College, where he graduated in 1996, his label said in an announcement for his promotion in June 2008. He previously worked with the Hitco publishing company, where he signed rhythm and blues star Beyonce, and Arista Records, where he signed R&B star Ciara. Read more

Jacques Piccard, Swiss ocean explorer who developed underwater vehicles to conduct ocean-currents research, dies at 86.

Exploration ran in the Piccard family. Jacques' physicist father, Auguste, was the first man to take a balloon into the stratosphere and his son, Bertrand, was the first man to fly a balloon nonstop around the world. Piccard helped his father invent the bathyscaphe, a vessel that allows humans to descend to great depths. Read more

Nathaniel Mayer, U.S. R&B singer whose albums include "Village of Love," dies at 64.

2007

Paul Tibbets, U.S. Air Force brigadier general who piloted the plane that dropped the first atomic bomb in military history, dies at 92.

"I knew when I got the assignment it was going to be an emotional thing," Tibbets told The Columbus Dispatch for a story published on the 60th anniversary of the bombing. "We had feelings, but we had to put them in the background. We knew it was going to kill people right and left. But my one driving interest was to do the best job I could so that we could end the killing as quickly as possible." Read more

2006

William Styron, Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. author of "The Confessions of Nat Turner," dies of pneumonia at 81.

The son of a shipbuilder, Styron was born in Newport News, Virginia, to a family whose history extends to colonial Virginia. He was awed by the torrential fiction of fellow Southerner Thomas Wolfe and knew by his late teens he wanted to be a writer. His own life offered strong material. At age 13, his mother died, transforming him into a ''hell raiser'' with an unhealable wound of guilt. He served as a lieutenant in the Marines during World War II and in 1945 was stationed in Okinawa. He was to take part in the invasion of Japan and didn't expect to come out alive. Read more

Adrienne Shelly, U.S. actress, director, and screenwriter of her film "Waitress," is murdered at 40.

2005

Skitch Henderson, U.S. bandleader, pianist, and television personality, dies at 87.

1999

Walter Payton, U.S. Football Hall of Fame running back with the Chicago Bears, dies of cancer at 45.

Payton wasn't the classic football bruiser; in fact, he was comparatively small at 5 feet 10. But he was strong and, especially, fast. His speed and size helped him elude the competition – and always provided a fantastic show for the fans. Payton's signature stutter-step confused anyone trying to stop him, and it was a joy to watch. And when he broke away from the other team's defense, he flew down the field, rounding it out with characteristically modest touchdowns. No end-zone antics for Payton; he would hand the ball to a teammate or official and move on. He didn't need to show off after scoring. His on-field acrobatics were show enough. Read more

1994

Noah Beery Jr., U.S. supporting actor whose films include "Inherit the Wind" and "Walking Tall," dies of a blood clot at 81.

1993

Severo Ochoa, Spanish-American physician and biochemist who jointly won the 1959 Nobel Prize, dies at 88.

In 1959 he shared the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for his discovery of an enzyme that can synthesize RNA in the laboratory. Exciting new medical treatments like gene therapy were built upon this earlier research. Read more

1987

René Lévesque, Canadian journalist and politician who founded the Parti Québécois and served as the 23rd Premier of Quebec, dies at 65 of a heart attack.

1986

Sippie Wallace, American blues singer known as the Texas Nightingale, dies on her 88th birthday.

1985

Phil Silvers, U.S. comedic actor who played Sergeant Bilko on the TV military comedy "The Phil Silvers Show," dies in his sleep at 74.

1982

James Broderick, U.S. actor whose fatherly roles included the film "Alice's Restaurant" and TV's "Family," dies of cancer at 55.

King Vidor, U.S. filmmaker whose best known films include "The Big Parade" (1925), "Stella Dallas" (1937), and "Duel in the Sun" (1946), dies at 88.

1980

Victor Sen Yung, U.S. character actor who played cook Hop Sing on the TV series "Bonanza," dies of accidental natural gas poisoning at 65.

1979

Mamie Eisenhower, Iowa-born first lady and wife of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, dies at 82.

1972

Ezra Pound, eccentric U.S. expatriate poet whose works include "Riposte" and "Hugh Selwyn Mauberley," dies at 87.

1963

Elsa Maxwell, U.S. gossip columnist and author, dies of heart failure at 80.

1955

Dale Carnegie, U.S. author known for his self-improvement courses, dies at 66.

1952

Dixie Lee, U.S. actress and dancer who was the first wife of Bing Crosby, dies of ovarian cancer at 40.

