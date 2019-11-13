Died November 13

Wrestling was in Eddie Guerrero's blood. As was the case with his older cousin and uncle, Guerrero took to the ring at a young age, following his dreams of wrestling stardom from Mexico to Japan and eventually the top of the American leagues. While he became famous for his triumphs in the ring, his real struggle was with addiction and substance abuse, which plagued him throughout his career. He spent most of his career as a villain in the ring, but he still remained a fan favorite and one of the most popular stars of his day. We remember Guerrero as well as other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including legendary TV producer Garry Marshall.

2017: Bobby Doerr, Hall of Fame second baseman dubbed the "Silent Captain" of the Boston Red Sox, dies at 99.

2016: Leon Russell, U.S. musician and songwriter who played with the Beach Boys, Joe Cocker, and the Rolling Stones, dies at 74.

He worked with Joe Cocker and, most famously, led the English singer's band on the classic 1970 tour “Mad Dogs and Englishmen.” The list of bands and timeless songs he worked on is almost endless. He played on the Beach Boys classic “Pet Sounds” and with a variety of musicians including Frank Sinatra and the Monkees. He toured with the Rolling Stones. He was also part of George Harrison's "Songs for Bangladesh." Russell also enjoyed a long solo career. Read more

2015: Betty Ann Grove, U.S. actress and singer who appeared frequently on Jack Paar's "Tonight Show," dies at 86.

2013: Barbara Lawrence, U.S. actress who starred in "Captain From Castile" and "Kronos," dies at 83.

2010: Ken Iman, U.S. NFL center for the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, dies at 71.

Iman played with the Packers from 1960-1964 and in three straight NFL championship games, winning titles in 1961 and '62, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He also played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1965-1974, when he started 140 straight games. He was the team MVP in 1972. He was offensive line coach with the Eagles from 1976 to 1986 under three head coaches: Dick Vermeil, Marion Campbell, and Buddy Ryan. Read more

2010: Allan Sandage, American astronomer who first determined the approximate age of the universe, dies at 84.

2005: Eddie Guerrero, American-born professional wrestler in Mexico and the U.S., dies of heart failure at 38.

In February 2004, Guerrero became the second wrestler of Hispanic heritage to be World Wrestling Entertainment champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar, a former University of Minnesota wrestling standout. Guerrero lost the title four months later, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. In May 2004, UPN aired the special "Cheating Death, Stealing Life: The Eddie Guerrero Story." The one-hour program chronicled his childhood and his struggle with drug addiction that almost cost him his job, family, and life before his recovery and eventual capture of the WWE championship. Read more

2004: O.D.B., U.S. musician and a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan rap group, dies of a drug overdose at 35.

2003: Kellie Waymire, U.S. actress who appeared on many television series including "Seinfeld" and a recurring role on "Six Feet Under," dies of a heart defect at 36.

The Los Angeles Times called her performance as the lead in A.R. Gurney's offbeat play "Sylvia," at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in 1996, "utterly irresistible." The role, which she also performed in San Francisco, won her a Drama-Logue Award, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1999: Donald Mills, U.S. singer and the last of the singing Mills Brothers jazz and pop vocal group, dies at 84.

1998: Red Holzman, U.S. NBA player who coached the New York Knicks to two NBA championships in 1970 and 1973, dies at 78.

1991: Cyril Poitier, Bahamian actor in "Uptown Saturday Night" and the uncle of actor Sidney Poitier, dies of cancer at 80.

1983: Alvin "Junior" Samples, U.S. comedian and 14-year cast member of the cornball comedy and variety show "Hee Haw," dies at 57.

1974: Karen Silkwood, U.S. chemical technician who raised safety concerns for workers in a nuclear building, dies at 28 in a car crash under suspicious circumstances.

In the summer of 1974, Silkwood testified to the Atomic Energy Commission that she had found serious violations of health and safety regulations including evidence of spills, leaks, faulty fuel rods, and enough missing plutonium to make multiple nuclear weapons. She also alleged the company had falsified inspection records. Not long after, some strange things began happening. Read more

1973: Elsa Schiaparelli, prominent Italian fashion designer between World War I and World II, dies at 83.

Long before Lady Gaga wore a dress made of meat or celebrities dressed in outrageous ensembles for the Met Ball, there was Elsa Schiaparelli. The Italian-born designer, a fashion visionary who dazzled the couture-minded between World War I and World War II, found inspiration from the work of modern artists. Schiaparelli "stood out among her peers as a true nonconformist, using clothes as a medium to express her unique ideas," according to Vogue. "In the '30s, her peak creative period, her salon overflowed with the wild, the whimsical, and even the ridiculous." Read more

1973: Lila Lee, U.S. actress who was a leading lady in silent films, starring in "Blood and Sand" with Rudolph Valentino, dies at 72.

1961: Wally Brown, U.S. actor whose films include "Petticoat Larceny" and "Notorious," dies at 57.

1829: Sam Patch, U.S. daredevil who successfully jumped into the Niagara River at the base of Niagara Falls, dies at about 21 following a 125-foot plunge into the Genesee River.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including legendary TV producer Garry Marshall.